Governors State Awarded $500K Grant for Addictions Studies Scholarships.

University Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Department of Addictions Studies and Behavioral Health at Governors State University (GovState) received a $507,000 grant. This will increase the number of certified alcohol and drug abuse counselors in Illinois. It will provide tuition scholarships, internship stipends, and wraparound support for students attending.

The grant comes through the Illinois Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery and the Illinois Certification Board. The initiative is part of a new workforce incentive program for certified alcohol and other drug counselors (CADCs) in Illinois. These are the CADC Workforce Expansion Program.

Cheryl Mejta, Previous Chair of Addictions Studies

Cheryl Mejta, Professor Emeritus and previously the longtime Chair of the Addictions Studies and Behavioral Health Department, spoke to the importance of this grant.

“Substance misuse continues to be a critical health issue in our society. Fentanyl, in particular, is responsible for significant numbers of overdoses, many of which are fatal,” said Dr. Mejta. “Through this grant, we can save lives by preparing counselors to help those who struggle with addictions.”

Dean Catherine Balthazar

At a recent college-wide meeting for the College of Health and Human Services, Dean Catherine Balthazar emphasized the importance of the College’s continued commitment to seeking grants where 100 percent of the money is given to GovState students instead of shared administrative costs.

“These grants are opportunities to remove barriers for students and are instrumental in assisting them to move into high-needs areas with work shortages,’’ said Dr. Balthazar.

Individuals who are seeking to become certified alcohol and drug abuse counselors through GovState’s accredited MHS in Addictions Studies are eligible to apply here.

