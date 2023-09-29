Good Behavior Rewarded: The Book Vending Machine at Illinois School

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Dr. Shernita Mays, principal of the Illinois School, Park Forest (l.), and Dr. Blondean Y. Davis, superintendent of Matteson Elementary District 162 (r.), joined parents and students at the school’s recent Open House to unveil a new book vending machine.

“This is a wonderful new initiative to inspire literacy and encourage our students to enjoy reading. It is a key to lifelong learning,” said Dr. Davis.

Illinois School students, kindergarten through eighth grade, who demonstrate consistent good behavior will be rewarded with a unique ‘golden coin.’ Students will use this coin to select a book of their choice. This book is for their home library, Dr. Mays explained.

What is a Book Vending Machine?

A Book Vending Machine takes tokens instead of cash. At Illinois School, the token is a gold coin.

Students earn gold coins according to incentives specified by their schools. At Illinois School, students earn tokens through good behavior. Putting the coin in the machine causes the Book Vending Machine to dispense a book.

About Illinois School

The mission of Illinois School is to involve family, community, and school personnel in a team effort to prepare children to become lifelong learners and productive citizens in a diverse, ever-changing world.

The vision of Illinois School is that all students can and will learn in a safe, positive learning environment. They do so with teachers who possess high expectations. These educators provide rigorous and challenging instruction that will prepare them for the 21st Century – in college, career, and beyond.

Illinois School is a Kindergarten through eighth-grade elementary school. It strives to involve family, community, and school personnel in a team effort.

“I can assure you that I genuinely share in the community’s commitment to caring for our children each and every day while ensuring them a global learning environment,” Dr. Shernita Mays, Principal, said on the school’s website.