Anika Payne of U.P. Named to SNHU President’s List

Manchester, NH-(ENEWSPF)- Anika Payne of University Park earned recognition on the Southern New Hampshire University‘s (SNHU) Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

The school names full-time undergraduate students. They must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term to the President’s List. Full-time status means earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms. These may be in fall, winter and/or spring, and summer.

Anika Payne fulfilled all criteria.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution. It has a 90-year history of teaching students and working adults. The university now serves more than 170,000 students worldwide. SNHU offers about 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative” regional universities by U.S. News & World Report. It is one of the fastest-growing universities in the country. SNHU commits itself to growing access to quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

