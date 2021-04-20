A’ja Nauden of Park Forest Joins Communication Honor Society

McKendree University. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Lebanon, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A’ja Nauden, of Park Forest, joined the McKendree University chapter of Lambda Pi Eta on April 14. It is the National Communication Association’s official honor society at four-year colleges and universities, with more than 500 active chapters nationwide. It represents what Aristotle described in Rhetoric as three ingredients of persuasion: logos (Lambda), meaning logic; pathos (Pi), relating to emotion; and ethos (Eta), defined as character credibility and ethics.

