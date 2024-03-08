Congresswoman Kelly Celebrates House Passage of Critical Health Priorities

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) celebrated the passage of critical health priorities in the House of Representatives. These include the Action for Dental Health Act and the Preventing Maternal Deaths Reauthorization Act. These bipartisan bills would reauthorize critical public health programs.

Specific Health Priorities

The Preventing Maternal Deaths Reauthorization Act of 2023, led by Reps. Robin Kelly (IL-02), Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (TX-26), Congressman Buddy Carter (GA-01), Congresswoman Diana DeGette (CO-01), Congresswoman Kat Cammack (FL-03), and Congresswoman Kathy Castor (FL-14), would ensure continued support for state maternal mortality review committees and disseminate best practices to health care providers to prevent maternal deaths and illness.

The Action for Dental Health Act, led by Reps. Robin Kelly (IL-02) and Mike Simpson (ID-02) would direct federal support to organizations that provide oral health care to underserved populations, including older people, children, and low-income communities.

“I am proud to lead these critical bipartisan initiatives to ensure that our communities stay healthy and continue to thrive,” said Rep. Robin Kelly. “Crises like maternal mortality are preventable if we invest in proper care. I will continue working across the aisle to ensure every American can access high-quality health care.”

The United States Senate will now consider the legislation.