PREEMIE Act for Improved Pregnancy Outcomes Passes U.S. House

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- The U.S. House of Representatives approved H.R. 3226, commonly called the PREEMIE Act, to enhance pregnancy outcomes and infant health. The bill is known as the “Prematurity Research Expansion and Education for Mothers who deliver Infants Early (PREEMIE) Reauthorization Act of 2023.” It aims to enhance pregnancy outcomes and infant health. It does so by sustaining research and education initiatives to prevent preterm births.

The bill, introduced by U.S. Representatives Robin Kelly (IL-02), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01), Anna Eshoo (CA-16), and Michael Burgess (TX-26), emphasizes the importance of addressing the unique challenges faced by premature babies to ensure they have the necessary resources for a healthy start in life.

Representative Kelly expressed her pride in leading the PREEMIE Act. She said, “Babies born premature face significant and unique barriers to live full, healthy lives. This bipartisan legislation will equip our medical providers and our communities with the best practices and resources to help produce better outcomes for premature babies and their mothers.”

Representative Eshoo

The legislation has garnered support from Representative Eshoo. She highlighted the urgency of reauthorization: “Every baby deserves a healthy start, and reauthorizing the PREEMIE Act will help us toward that goal. Since its first passage in 2006, the PREEMIE Act has played a crucial role in identifying the causes of premature births and working to prevent them.”

Representative Miller-Meeks

Congresswoman Miller-Meeks emphasized the uphill battle faced by prematurely born infants. She said, “The ‘Prematurity Research Expansion and Education for Mothers who deliver Infants Early (PREEMIE) Reauthorization Act’ ensures that preterm babies have a better opportunity at a healthy start.”

Representative Burgess

Drawing on his extensive experience as an OBGYN, Representative Burgess stressed the significance of supporting the PREEMIE Act.

“By renewing the CDC’s research and programs on preterm birth, improving national data tracking, promoting healthy pregnancies, and establishing a coordinated effort across federal agencies, we can take meaningful steps to prevent preterm birth and reduce infant mortality.”

The PREEMIE Act was initially signed into law in 2006 to combat infant mortality. It reauthorizes crucial federal research, education, and intervention activities to reduce preterm birth and infant mortality rates. Specifically, it extends the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s research and data collection on premature infants. Additionally, it continues programs at the Health Resources and Services Administration targeting the treatment and outcome improvement of premature births.

Focus of PREEMIE Act

The legislation addresses potential risk factors for preterm births. These include smoking by providing grants to assist doctors and the public understand these factors. Additionally, it supports grants to screen and treat pregnant individuals for depression and substance use disorders, including opioid use disorders. The PREEMIE Act also authorizes a study to understand better the factors leading to preterm birth. It will help identify effective prevention and treatment options. These programs are currently set to expire on September 30, 2023.

In June, a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers highlighted the growing support for the PREEMIE Act from 84 maternal and infant health organizations. These organizations emphasized the legislation’s significance. It improved pregnancy outcomes and infant health. It accomplishes this through ongoing research and education programs dedicated to preventing preterm births.

Continuing Efforts of Representative Kelly

This significant bipartisan effort marks yet another legislative effort Congresswoman Robin Kelly put forward for women’s health. The bill moves forward with the hope of swift reauthorization to continue its critical mission.

