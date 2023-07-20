Unregistered Machine Gun Leads Feds to Sentence Country Club Hills Man to 24 Months in Prison

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- A Country Club Hills man received a sentence of 24 months in federal prison for possessing an unregistered machine gun. The arrest, investigation, and court proceedings were in Indiana.

United States District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody sentenced Levar Tyms, 20 years old, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, after he pled guilty to possessing an unregistered machine gun, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

The court sentenced Tyms to 24 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on March 9, 2022, law enforcement attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driven by Tyms in Gary, Indiana. Tyms fled from officers at a high rate of speed and crashed the car. Officers recovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol from the vehicle with an extended magazine. The firearm also contained a “Glock Switch” conversion device, which converted the semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon. The machine gun was not registered to Tyms in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer record, making his possession illegal.

ATF, Indiana HIDTA, Gary PD Coordinated

This case is the result of the investigative efforts of the federal, state, and local jurisdictions. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Indiana High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force and the Gary Police Department coordinated. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joel L. Mathur and Kevin F. Wolff prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). This program brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and make our neighborhoods safer. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.