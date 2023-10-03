Gary, IN Man Sentenced for Possessing Firearm in Drug Trafficking Crime

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Gary Burnett, 62 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Senior Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Burnett was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in April 2021, law enforcement purchased cocaine from Burnett. Later, during the execution of a search warrant conducted on his residence, law enforcement recovered:

5 grams of heroin,

44.6 grams of cocaine,

22 grams of methamphetamine,

a drug ledger,

and a .223 rifle with an extended magazine and multiple handguns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Caitlin M. Padula prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). This program brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve. The purpose is to reduce violent crime and gun violence and make our neighborhoods safer. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on core principles. These include:

fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities,

supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place,

setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities,

and measuring the results.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.