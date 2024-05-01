Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These reports include incidents from February 1 through February 11. The final incident for that period was February 10, not February 11.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through February 11, 2024

Warrant

Police arrested Jaylan E. George, 23, Crete, on February 1. They charged her with disobeying a traffic control device without insurance and processed her on an active warrant from the Indiana Lake County Sheriff. An officer was on patrol heading northbound on Western Avenue approaching Monee Road when he saw a green Pontiac sedan allegedly disobey the traffic signal at Western Avenue and Monee Road.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Frederick D. Morris, 55, Chicago, on February 1 and charged him with domestic battery. Police responded to a residence on Grant Street to investigate a report of domestic battery. The complainant alleged that Mr. Morris punched her right arm and tackled her to the floor, according to police. An officer observed a red bruise on the complainant and a mark on the top of the left side of her forehead.

Revoked License

Police arrested Price I. Bell, 46, Park Forest, on February 2, charged him with driving while his license was revoked, and issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Police said Mr. Bell was aware that he had a revoked driver’s license because of a DUI conviction in 2016 ( section 11-501 of the Illinois Vehicle Code, according to the report). Police administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on Mr. Bell to ensure he was not driving impaired. Mr. Bell agreed to perform the tests and did well, according to police. Police also conducted a breathalyzer test on Mr. Bell, and the breath sample results showed .000, according to police.

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police arrested Jovan G. Mayberry, Robbins, IL, on February 7 and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Police also processed him in connection with a warrant out of Cook County on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Police responded to the Sauk Trail and Oakwood Street area to investigate a report of an accident with injuries at 5:27 PM. Mr. Mayberry was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the accident, according to police. Police issued the driver, Davell J. Clemon, 23, Glenwood, a citation charging failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police arrested Terano McCann, 23, Richton Park, charging him with one count of possession of a controlled substance and issued him a traffic citation charging expired registration. An officer patrolling in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Sauk Trail near Western Avenue saw a white Kia Optima in the right lane of Sauk Trail. According to the report, the officer conducted a computer inquiry and learned that the registration on the vehicle expired in March 2023. The car also did not have its front headlamps activated, according to police. This was at 8:24 PM.

Final Incident of the Week Ending February 11

Municipal Ticket: Possession of Cannabis – No Arrest

Police issued Shaquielle D. Denham, 27, Dolton, a municipal ticket charging possession of cannabis on February 10. An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle where the front passenger allegedly wore no seatbelt. Mr. Denham was the driver of the car, according to police. This was not an arrest but a municipal ordinance citation or ticket. The officer released Mr. Denham from the scene and gave the passenger a warning for not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.