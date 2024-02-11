Police: Man Stabbed in Face, Woman Arrested – Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police were busy in the weeks leading up to Christmas. These reports only cover some of the arrests police made and those just past mid-December. There were domestic incidents, one where a woman allegedly man was stabbed in the face.

There was a domestic incident that began after a young woman allegedly smashed an egg on top of the head of a man playing a video game.

We also report on two cars that appeared to be drag racing on a Friday afternoon on Sauk Trail. An officer clocked them, allegedly going 86 mph. He was able to pull one of them over. A teenager was driving.

Sauk Trail in Park Forest is, of course, a residential street. The speed limit is 35 mph.

December also saw a homeless man cited twice after allegedly breaking into cars at a business to escape the cold. Officers cited him on similar charges before concerning incidents at the same business. Police note they previously provided the man with information on homeless shelters and assistance programs available in the area. On this night, after citing him, an officer gave him a ride to a Metra station at his request.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through December 18, 2023

Woodridge Police Department Warrant

Police arrested Prince L. Patterson, 41, 428 Hickory St., Chicago Heights, on December 6 and charged him with obstruction of identification and speeding. Mr. Patterson was driving a Ford vehicle clocked at 56-57 mph on Lincoln Highway at Orchard Boulevard, according to police. This was at 10:08 PM. When police pulled him over, Mr. Patterson allegedly gave police an ID with a false name, according to police. Mr. Patterson also reportedly had a warrant from the Woodridge Police Department in DuPage County on charges of burglary and retail theft, according to the report.

Report of Man Stabbed: Domestic Battery

Police arrested Tianna A. Rocket, 23, 104 Walnut St., Park Forest, and charged her with domestic battery. This followed an incident on December 7 when police responded to a home on Walnut Street after a man reported that he had just been stabbed, according to police. When police arrived, they found the man covered with blood. They asked him to sit down as the Park Forest Fire Department and paramedics were also on the scene. The man told an officer that he believed he had been stabbed in the face just below his right I, according to police. When the officer asked him who stabbed him, the man allegedly said it was Tianna Rocket, according to police. The man said Ms. Rocket was no longer at the scene. According to the report, she reportedly left the area in a gray or silver Jeep. The man and Ms. Rocket have four children in common between the ages of two and five. According to police, none of the children witnessed the incident.

Glenview Police Department Warrant

Police arrested Marcus R. Green, 40, 1846 W. Birchwood Ave., Chicago, on December 7 and took him into custody because of a warrant issued by the Glenview Police Department on a larceny charge. Police responded to Allegheny Street at 3:24 PM to investigate a report of a solicitor who allegedly did not have a village permit or any business information to go door-to-door. Officers discovered two men, Deangelo Mills, 26, 401 N. Ridgeway Ave., Chicago, and Mr. Green. Mr. Mills told police he was the manager of a company supported by the government, according to police. He allegedly said he and Mr. Green were in the area attempting to sign up residence for free tablets and cell phones, according to police. Police note that Mr. Mills did not have a village permit nor any business information on his person. Officers issued Mr. Mills a Village municipal citation charging unlawful solicitation without a permit.

Criminal Trespassing

Police arrested Jewel D. Turk Jr., 23, 5243 Riverside Dr., Richton Park, on December 8 and charged him with criminal trespassing in a motor vehicle. Police conducted a premise check of the parking lot of an auto sales business on Blackhawk Drive at 3:33 AM. The officer discovered a car with a heavily fogged windshield and found Mr. Turk seated under a blanket in the front passenger seat. Police discovered and charged Mr. Turk on five previous instances in October 2023 when they responded to similar incidents at the same business:

10/19/2023 CTV (23PF16505)

10/18/2023 Suspicious Subject (23PF16410)

10/14/2023 Trespassing (23PF16218)

10/13/2023 Trespassing (23PF16170)

10/12/2023 Unwanted Subject (23PF16104)

Aggravated Speeding

Police arrested Albert T. Mattia-Garza, 19, 3516 Sangamon St., Steger, on December 8 and charged him with aggravated speeding. According to the report, an officer driving west on Sauk Trail at 12:30 PM saw two vehicles, a black Dodge Charger and a blue Ford Mustang, traveling in the opposite direction at 86 miles per hour in the 35 mph zone.

The officer made a U-turn, activated his lights and siren, and attempted to catch up to the vehicles. The Mustang slowed, and the officer curbed the vehicle at Sauk Trail and Meota Street. Mr. Mattia-Garza was the driver of that car, according to the report.

The teen allegedly told the officer he knew he was going fast but did not know the exact speed, according to police.

Criminal Trespassing

Police arrested Jewel D. Turk Jr., 23, 5243 Riverside Dr., Richton Park, on December 8 and charged him with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle. This was at 11:42 PM. The arresting officer allegedly saw Mr. Turk get into a car owned by a business on Blackhawk Boulevard. The officer found Mr. Turk sitting inside the vehicle. There was vomit on the seat next to him.

Mr. Turk told police that he got into the car because he was homeless and wanted to escape the cold weather for the night. Police asked him why he continues to return to the same business and “illegally enter vehicles after he has been arrested on numerous occasions” and was banned from the property, according to the report. Mr. Turk said he had nowhere else to go and did not want to be out in the cold.

According to the report, police previously advised Mr. Turk on the area’s homeless shelters and assistance programs. Officers arrested Mr. Turk, cited him, and released him on the scene. Mr. Turk asked officers to ride him to the Richton Park Metric Station. According to the report, the officer who gave him the ticket transported him without incident. He had a court date on this incident on January 17, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Maxwell B. Green, 33, 314 Manitowac St., Park Forest, on December 9 and charged him with domestic battery, criminal damage to property, and assault. Police responded to a residence on Manitowac Street at 12:18 PM to investigate a report of a domestic incident.

According to the report, Mr. Green allegedly smacked a phone out of a woman’s hand and struck her in the chest. Mr. Green also reportedly kicked and slammed a door with his body, causing the door to break open, according to police. He then allegedly swung at a woman with a closed fist, attempting to strike her in the face, according to police.

Domestic Incident Allegedly Begins with a Smashed Egg

Police arrested Waynique Y. Jackson, 18, 211 Kentucky St., Park Forest, on December 10 and charged her with domestic battery when police responded to a home on Kentucky Street about a report of a domestic disturbance. A man told police he was playing a videogame when Ms. Jackson walked out of the bathroom and allegedly smashed an egg on his head, according to police.

The man said that “it got physical between them” after this, and Ms. Jackson allegedly struck him, and he struck her back, according to police. The man said he eventually called the police and wanted to sign criminal complaints against the teen. According to the report, this was the sixth time police responded to the same residence following alleged domestic disturbances between the man and Ms. Jackson. A Park Forest case numbers of the other incidents follow, beginning in 2021:

21PF18983

22PF14147

23PF00802

23PF01695

23PF02848

Cook County Warrant

Police arrested Marshawn M. Walker, 24, 9239 S. Manistee Ave, Chicago, on December 11 and took him into custody because the Cook County Sheriff’s Office issued an active warrant on a contempt of court charge. According to the report, this followed a traffic stop at 3:33 PM when an officer saw a vehicle traveling South on Western Avenue from Main Street that had suspended registration.

According to police, the officer learned this after conducting a registration inquiry on the vehicle. Mr. Walker was one of three passengers in the car’s rear seat. They were not wearing safety belts, according to police.

Felony Aggravated Fleeing

Police arrested Camron S. Washington-Smith, 24, on December 15 and charged him with felony aggravated fleeing, no headlights, one tail light, and aggravated speeding. An officer was at the Park Forest Police Department at 12:12 AM when Olympia Fields police responded to a gas station on Lincoln Highway. They were following a report of a woman who was reportedly shot at by a man.

Please note: the previous sentence reads “shot at,” not “shot.”

Dispatch said the man might be driving a silver BMW X3 or an orange Dodge Charger, according to police.

Police Dispatched to Oswego Street

The incident began for Park Forest Police when SouthCom dispatched Park Forest officers to Oswego Street to investigate a suspicious incident. This was the 12:12 AM notification the officer at the PFPD heard.

The caller said she saw someone enter her home, possibly through the front door, at approximately 12:05 AM. She saw this via a doorbell camera. She told police she was not home, but her 17-year-old son was asleep.

According to the report, police learned that there was a connection between the Olympia Fields call for service on the shooting and this call for service.

When police arrived at the home on Oswego Street, they found a dark-colored Hyundai parked in front of the residence with its lights on. The person who called was in the car. Police contacted the woman’s son and formulated the next course of action. As they spoke with the son to arrange for his safety, they saw a vehicle traveling southwest at a high rate of speed on Oswego Street toward them and the home.

The approaching car is the BMW.

As the car approached the home, the headlights turned off while driving toward the police. One officer saw that the car was a silver BMW X3. The officer related the Illinois registration number to SouthCom Dispatch and learned the vehicle was a 2009 silver BMW Utility registered to Camron S. Washington-Smith.

The BMW continued Southwest on Oswego Street towards South Orchard Drive. Its left brake light was not illuminated, according to police. Two officers quickly got in their patrol units and attempted to catch up to the BMW.

One officer picked up the BMW traveling east on Sauk Trail towards Western Avenue. This officer activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and reached 80 mph in the posted 35 mph zone while attempting to catch up to the BMW. The BMW continued east on Sauk Trail through Western Avenue.

The officer loses track of the BMW. Breaks off pursuit.

The officer activated the sirens on the patrol vehicle and continued pursuit. Approaching Ashland Avenue, the officer saw the car in the distance begin to slow down, possibly ready to turn. The officer then realized this vehicle was not the silver BMW. He lost sight of the BMW and terminated the pursuit.

SouthCom Dispatch notified Chicago Heights and South Chicago Heights of the car that allegedly fled.

According to the report, the pursuit lasted about one minute and 35 seconds, covering a distance of around 1.85 miles. The Park Forest officer reached a top speed of 92 miles per hour.

Lynwood Police Locate Suspect

A short time later, police learned that the Lynnwood Police Department located the BMW at the owner’s registered address. They took Mr. Washington-Smith into custody on suspicion of aggravated fleeing to elude and transported him back to the Park Forest Police Department.

Cook County Warrant

Police Arrested Kiam J. Albert, 27, 13235 S. Vernon Ave., Chicago, on December 15 and took him into custody in connection with a Cook County Sheriff’s Department warrant on a contempt of court charge.

On December 14, a Park Forest Detective sent a wanted flyer to officers via departmental email regarding Mr. Albert and the active arrest warrant. The wanted flyer included a photograph of Mr. Albert and a vehicle he was known to drive. It also contained a possible place of residence on McCarthy Road.

On December 15 at 10:49 AM, an officer went to that residence on McCarthy Road in an attempt to locate Mr. Albert. Police found Mr. Albert at home and took him into custody. The warrant specified no bond.

Speeding, No Insurance, Warrant

Police arrested Lamaria D. Robinson, 23, 1527 Dunfries St., Flossmoor, on December 18 and charged her with speeding and having no insurance. They also processed her on a warrant out of Cook County concerning an alleged traffic offense.

An officer on stationary patrol at Lincoln Highway and Indiana Street conducting speed enforcement saw a black SUV allegedly heading eastbound on Lincoln Highway at 66 mph, according to police. This was at 1:53 AM.

The officer followed the vehicle, immediately slowed down, and turned right onto North Orchard Boulevard. Even though the car, a Ford, was slowing down, the officer had to reach a speed of 74 mph to catch up to it, according to police.

The driver, Lamaria Robinson, parked the Ford. The officer spoke first to her.

Ms. Robinson apologized that she was going so fast, saying she was about to run out of gas and was trying to get home, according to police. She gave the officer her ID but did not have proof of insurance, according to police.

A man, Dexter O. Trannon, 33, 2317 Indianapolis Blvd., Whiting, IN, was in the rear driver’s side passenger seat. He was the brother of the driver. When police learned of the warrant, they arrested Ms. Robinson. Police seized and towed the Ford vehicle per village ordinance. Police charged Mr. Trannon with obstructing a peace officer and resisting. The narrative regarding his citation is in a supplemental report on this incident.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.