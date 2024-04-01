DUI Charges for Drivers Allegedly Asleep at the Wheel: Police Blotter Reports Through January 30, 2024

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)—As January ended, police charged two people with driving under the influence, one of which was a Class 4 felony. Those reports, along with two others, are here. Police allegedly found both drivers asleep at the wheel.

DUI

Police arrested Davin D. Lenior, 30, of the 8400 block of S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol in a vehicle. He was the first of two drivers police allegedly found asleep at the wheel.

An officer was on patrol in a bar and grill area on Central Park Avenue at 1:03 AM when he found a car parked in front of a fire hydrant. The vehicle was running, and a man was sleeping in the driver’s seat, according to police. Police later identified the man as Devon D. Lenior.

First of Two Drivers Found Asleep at the Wheel

Police attempted to wake Mr. Lenior for over four minutes, according to police. According to the report, the driver would wake for a moment and then fall asleep. Officers opened the doors, turned off the vehicle, and removed the keys. Police allegedly saw open alcohol in the car and suspected cannabis on the driver’s lap.

Police asked Mr. Lenior what was going on. He allegedly said he was “drunk” and then fell back asleep, according to police. Officers eventually were able to get Mr. Lenior fully awake and noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, according to police. He also allegedly had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and slow movements, according to police.

Police: Driver Unable to Get Wallet from Pocket

Officers asked for his driver’s license, but he could not get his wallet out of his pocket to provide it, according to the report. Officers asked him to get out of the car. They noted that he had to use the door for balance to exit the vehicle, according to police. Mr. Lenior made “incoherent and inaudible responses to officers’ questions,” according to the report. He allegedly slurred his speech and had difficulty understanding what officers asked him, according to police.

SFSTs

One officer requested that Mr. Lenior perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. The officer began with a “horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN), according to the report. Mr. Lenior was unable to follow the stimulus with his eyes, according to the report. He allegedly kept swaying and looked “absently forward, unable to focus on the stimulus,” according to police. According to officers, Mr. Lenior said, “I am not going to pass it, or I’m not doing the test.”

Police subsequently arrested him on suspicion of DUI. According to the report, Mr. Lenior refused to submit to a breathalyzer test at the Park Forest Police Department.

Municipal Ticket: Possession of Cannabis

Police issued a municipal citation charging possession of cannabis to Unymeleak Williams Jr., 23, of the 1100 block of W. Iowa St., Glenwood, on January 28.

An officer patrolling a vehicle at 10:56 PM allegedly saw a Hyundai with only one headlight. The officer curbed the vehicle at Illinois Street and Jackson Street. While speaking with the driver, Unymeleak Williams Jr., the officer saw a green leafy residue in a cup located in the center console, according to police.

The officer asked Williams for permission to search the vehicle. Mr. Williams gave consent, according to police. While searching, police found several empty plastic baggies throughout the car, according to police. In the trunk, the officer found two plastic bags containing suspected cannabis, according to the report. Mr. Williams allegedly said the plastic bags belonged to him.

This was a municipal citation or ticket, not an arrest.

Felony Aggravated DUI

Police arrested Brianna C. Cannamore, 31, of the 21000 block of Olivia Ave., Sauk Village, and charged her with one felony count of aggravated DUI (Class 4), and traffic citations charging improper parking on a roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol, and driving while license was revoked. Ms. Cannamore was the second of two drivers police allegedly found asleep at the wheel.

Police responded to the area of Wildwood Drive and Westgate Drive at 11:25 PM regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan stopped at the stop sign at that intersection. The car was running in the westbound lane of traffic, according to police.

Second of Two Drivers Found Asleep at the Wheel

An officer positioned his patrol vehicle behind the Nissan and approached the car on the driver’s side. The officer then saw that the driver and sole occupant, later identified as Breanna Cannamore, was asleep at the wheel. She allegedly had an unopened can of a Monaco Margareta beverage between her legs, according to police.

The officer knocked on the driver’s window. Ms. Cannamore woke up and rolled down her window. The officer asked if she was okay. According to police, Ms. Cannamore told the officer she knew she had been sleeping. The officer asked her if she knew where she was. Ms. Cannamore allegedly had trouble responding but told the officer she was in University Park.

Police Suspect DUI of Second of the Drivers Allegedly Found Asleep at the Wheel

Police detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, according to police. She also allegedly had bloodshot, glassy eyes and heavily slurred speech, according to police. Ms. Cannamore then provided the police with a temporary Illinois Identification Card.

The officer asked her what time she thought it was. According to the report, she allegedly said 7 p.m.

SFSTs

Police asked her to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. She agreed. After administering the tests, police told Ms. Cannamore they were arresting her on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Police learned that Ms. Cannamore’s driver’s license was currently revoked because of a prior DUI violation, according to the report.

Inside the car, police found:

An unopened 12-ounce can of Monaco Margareta liquor.

An unopened 12-ounce bottle of Budweiser beer.

One open bottle of white wine.

An open bottle of tequila.

According to the report, a plastic cup containing suspected light brown liquor was also in the center console cup holder.

Criminal Trespass

Police arrested Jason E. Neal, 50, of the 8300 block of S. Ingleside, Chicago, on January 29 and charged him with criminal trespass to a residence.

Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at 7:23 PM. The caller said there was an intoxicated man. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Jason Neal, lying in the doorway and not responding to officers’ questions, according to police.

Mr. Neal had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Police requested that Park Forest Paramedics respond.

Someone at the home told officers that Mr. Neal did not live there but had been at the residence for approximately one week. Mr. Neal became intoxicated that day. The complainant asked him to leave, but he allegedly refused, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.