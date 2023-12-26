Carry a Driver’s License: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The week we surveyed for these reports saw two incidents demonstrating why carrying a driver’s license is essential. This is especially true while driving.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through 10-17

Criminal Trespassing

Police issued Jewel D. Turk, 23, 5234 Riverside Dr., Richton Park, a municipal citation on October 12, charging criminal trespassing. Police were dispatched to an address on Blackhawk Drive about a report of an unwanted subject.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Jonathan G. Sykes, 33, 441 Tomahawk St., Park Forest, on October 14 and charged him with domestic battery. Police responded to an address on Tomahawk Street at 1:49 PM to investigate a report of a domestic incident. Mr. Sykes allegedly pushed a woman into a wall, causing her to hit her lower back and left elbow, according to police. She then fell to the ground, according to police.

Fraudulent Driver’s License

Police arrested Marquis G. Adams, 20, 23433 S. Western Ave. A7, Park Forest, on October 17, charging him with having a fraudulent driver’s license, no driver’s license, and expired registration.

An officer driving south on Western Avenue from 26th Street saw a blue 2019 Nissan traveling before him. It was 4 AM. The officer ran the vehicle’s registration and found it expired in September 2023, according to police.

The officer curbed the vehicle at Western Avenue and McCarthy Road. Marquis Adams Jr. was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

Driver Never Had a Driver’s License

The officer discovered that Mr. Adams did not have his driver’s license nor wallet on his person in the vehicle, according to police. The officer checked through LEADS and learned that Mr. Adams did have an Illinois identification card but had never been issued a driver’s license, according to police. According to police, the officer also discovered a non-extraditable warrant for Mr. Adams out of Indiana.

Other officers arrived on the scene to assist. Police asked Mr. Adams to get out of the vehicle and he complied.

Police Find Allegedly Fraudulent Driver’s License

Underneath the driver’s seat, the arresting officer found a wallet containing an Illinois identification card for Mr. Adams and an Illinois driver’s license with a photo of Mr. Adams but a different name, according to police.

Police checked the license number on the driver’s license through LEADS, which returned no record, indicating it was likely a fraudulent license, according to police.

Felony Revoked Driver’s License

Police arrested Romello R. Shumpert, 25, 360 Oakwood St., Park Forest, on October 17 and charged him with felony revoked driver’s license, obstructing identification, tinted windows, no insurance, and issued him a municipal citation charging cannabis.

An officer on patrol on Monee Road at 9:35 AM saw a white Hyundai SUV traveling eastbound on Monee Road from Indianwood Boulevard. The Hyundai, later identified as a 2017 Hyundai Tucson, had its entire front windshield tinted black, making it impossible for the officer to see inside, according to police.

According to the report, it was sunny at the time.

Officer Pursues the Tucson

The officer turned his squad around to catch up with the Hyundai. The officer noted that the Hyundai allegedly increased speed, turned north on Niagara Street, and then east on Nanti Street, according to police.

According to the report, the officer believed that since the Hyundai increased speed and took indirect turns, the driver was trying to avoid him.

Officer Curbs the Hyundai

The officer finally curbed the vehicle and spoke with the driver and sole occupant, Rebello Shumpert. Mr. Shumpert told the officer he was going to his girlfriend’s home. He said an emergency burglar alarm was going off at her house, according to police.

The officer asked Mr. Shumpert for his driver’s license and proof of insurance. Mr. Shumpert allegedly told the officer that he did not have it with him, according to police. He reportedly gave the officer a different name, according to police. Mr. Shumpert provided a date of birth for the other name but could not give an address. He allegedly told the officer that he couldn’t remember the address, according to police.

Mr. Shumpert eventually told the officer his name, according to the report. After another squad arrived to assist, the arresting officer ran Mr. Shumpert’s name and learned that he had a revoked driver’s license, according to police.

Battery

Police arrested Nelson Walker, 64, 7 W. Rocket Circle, Park Forest, on October 17 and charged him with battery.

According to the report, two officers responded to an address on West Rocket Circle at 2:02 PM to investigate a report of a neighbor problem. Mr. Walker and a woman allegedly got into a shoving match and fell to the ground, according to the report. Mr. Walker reportedly told the officer that he pushed the woman because she was coming toward him, according to the report.

After comparing statements, police decided to charge Mr. Walker with battery. Police issued him the citation and released him at the scene, according to the report.

