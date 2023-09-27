PFPD on the Investigation of the Two Men Shot on 200 Block of Allegheny St.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the two men shot on Allegheny Street Tuesday. Residents saw the alleged attack in broad daylight.

In the statement, police said on September 26, 2023, at 12:35 p.m., alleged offenders shot two adult men, 18 and 28 years old. The two shot were inside a vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of Allegheny Street. Park Forest Police Officers and Fire Department Paramedics arrived. They administered emergency first aid care to both victims. This included placing a tourniquet on the arm of the 18-year-old.

Paramedics transported both victims to Saint James Franciscan Hospital. Medical personnel later transported them to Stroger Hospital.

Two Shot While They Sat in a Car

An officer removes crime tape as workers remove a car with windows shot out from the scene of a shooting in the Eastgate neighborhood Tuesday. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

According to police, their investigation revealed the two victims sat in a vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Allegheny Street. The alleged offending car, a black sedan, stopped in the road in front of the vehicle where the two victims sat.

The statement said three armed males wearing masks and gloves allegedly exited the offending vehicle. These three reportedly began shooting at the victims as they sat in the car.

Gunfire struck both victims.

The alleged offenders then fled the area in the black sedan, according to police.

Police indicate their investigation thus far reveals this attack was not random. Officials said one of the victims was a target.

Police: One of Two Shot Was the Target

A Park Forest officer gathers crime tape while other local and State Police discuss the incident. (Gary Kopycinski)

Police have made no arrests yet in this case. However, officials said there is no known ongoing threat to the general public.

The 18-year-old from Park Forest is in stable condition, according to police. He is still in the hospital. Medical personnel treated and released the 28-year-old from Steger.

Illinois State Police C.S.I. processed the scene.

Police continue to investigate this incident. They urge anyone with information to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.































