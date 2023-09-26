Residents React to Tuesday Shooting on Allegheny Street

Eastgate Shooting Leaves at Least Two Injured

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A shooting in the Eastgate Neighborhood Tuesday afternoon saw two men taken away by ambulances and neighbors rattled. Witnesses spoke with eNews Park Forest as a child watched police remove crime tape near 4:00 p.m.

State Police and Park Forest Police remained on the scene late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a witness, the shooting began at about 12:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Allegheny Street. Two men in a car began shooting at “someone outside a house,” a person told eNews Park Forest. This person heard several shots.

The two men in the car then “pulled out speeding,” according to a witness. This person reported seeing a young man limping.

“I was so scared,” this person told ENEWSPF.

Workers prepare to tow the gray car on the right. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

“Three People Fully Covered”

Another witness saw “about three people fully covered firing into this car.” The grey car showed broken side windows as a tow truck took it away close to 4:00 p.m.

“They were completely covered,” this person told ENEWSPF. “So I didn’t, I couldn’t see who actually was doing the shooting.”

Park Forest and State Police continue investigating an Eastgate shooting Tuesday. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

According to someone who saw what happened, the driver and passenger sustained gunshot wounds. This is consistent with another witness who said police told them paramedics took two people to the hospital.

According to one of the witnesses, the car’s driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds. “The passenger was hit twice, once in the arm and in the knee,” this person said.

The people in the car started shooting, this witness said. “So, they was returning fire so maybe they knew who it was. I don’t know.”

An officer removes crime tape as workers remove a car with windows shot out from the scene of a shooting in the Eastgate neighborhood Tuesday. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

A witness said one of the men shot has family in the area. Both the driver and the passenger went to the hospital.

All witnesses affirmed that no shots hit their homes.

Police at the scene had no comment.