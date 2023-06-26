DeMotte Man Sentenced To 210 Months In Prison

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio sentenced Thomas Spangle, age 42, of DeMotte, Indiana, on his plea of guilty to receipt of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Spangle, of DeMotte, received a sentence of 210 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

According to the documents in this case, on or about July 19, 2019, Spangle began his 15-year term of supervised release. This followed his conviction for distribution of child pornography. In March 2021, authorities receivesd information that Spangle was viewing child pornography on his cellphone while on supervised release. While authorities monitored him, they identified several potential images of child pornography. In April 2021, a search warrant was conducted on his electronic devices. A forensic exam revealed his cell phone contained 48 videos files, 31 of which depicted child pornography.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (GRIT) with assistance of the Indiana State Police investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Emily A. Morgan and Philip C. Benson prosecuted the case.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood. This is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. It is led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.