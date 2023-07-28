Village Opens Cooling Centers During Heat Wave

Cook County Opens Two Additional Cooling Centers

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest is opening cooling centers as precariously high temperatures continue. The Police Department and Village Hall both serve to help residents keep cool.

Expect peak afternoon heat index values between 95 – 105 degrees.

The Park Forest Police Department, 200 Lakewood Boulevard, and Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive, will serve as cooling centers for the Village amid the heat wave. Residents can visit Village Hall during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The police station is open 24 hours a day.

Village officials warn residents to be mindful of heat-related illnesses – such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

If there is a medical emergency due to a heat-related illness, call 9-1-1.

A complete list of cooling centers throughout Cook County, along with their hours of operation, is available here.

Symptoms of heatstroke include:

An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above

Dizziness and nausea

A throbbing headache and a pulse that is rapid and strong

Skin that is red, hot, and dry

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating,

Weakness or tiredness,

Cool, pale, clammy skin; fast,

Weak pulse

Muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting.

Tips to Stay Safe

The County’s Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security offers the following tips during excessive summer heat to help keep residents safe:

Stay hydrated and avoid alcohol and sugary drinks

Try to stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible

If working outside, take frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned space

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle

Meteorologists forecast daytime temperatures will continue to be unbearably hot. With the high humidity and dew points expected to be in the 70s, forecasters predict heat index values, which is what it will feel like, will soar into the triple digits – making it some of the hottest air of the season.

Scientists expect that July will be the hottest month ever recorded.

Village officials urge residents to check on the most vulnerable and limit their time outdoors during this upcoming heat wave.