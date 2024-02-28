Village Sponsors Tour of the Climate Action Museum in Chicago

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest Sustainability Office is coordinating a visit to the Climate Action Museum in Chicago on Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will gain an understanding of the challenges posed by climate change and learn how to cut their carbon pollution footprint.

The Climate Action Museum opened in June of last year. It is located at 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago. The visit was initially planned for mid-January but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Park Forest Sustainability Coordinator Carrie Malfeo (Photo VOPF)

Park Forest Sustainability Coordinator Carrie Malfeo said residents will have a private museum tour at 11 a.m. Following the tour, there will be a discussion with Museum personnel. The goal is to develop action items that Park Foresters can do to impact climate change positively. Participants will enjoy a light snack during the discussion period.

The mission of the Climate Action Museum is to “activate a tipping point on climate mitigation in the Chicago region through education, stimulating critical thought, and to inspire and facilitate direct action.”

For more information about the tour or carpooling with other residents, contact Malfeo at 708-503-9372. Malfeo noted that ample street parking should be available.