Village Board to Introduce Proposed FY 2024/2025 Budget at Monday’s Meeting

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Village of Park Forest Board of Trustees will convene on May 6, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Village Hall Boardroom. The agenda includes various topics, including introducing the proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Discussions will also cover infrastructure proposals and community projects.

Introduction of Proposed 2024/2025 Budget

The board will introduce the Fiscal Year 2024/25 Budget, marking the official commencement of public discussions on the village’s financial planning for the upcoming year. In all honesty and from this writer’s personal experience, the budget process never ends in Park Forest.

Additionally, results from the Audit Services Request for Proposal (RFP) will be presented. These will include recommendations for a new auditing firm following the conclusion of the previous auditor’s contract.

Review Sessions for Proposed Budget

All village department heads will present their sections of the proposed budget to board members. They will do so at 3 or 4 upcoming meetings. The schedule for review sessions is as follows:

May 7 at 6 p.m.

May 9 at 6 p.m.

May 13 at 6 p.m.

May 14 at 6 p.m. if needed

Proposed Amendments

The board will consider amendments to the FY 2023/2024 budget to address unforeseen revenues and expenditures throughout the fiscal year. Discussions will also include grants for mobile radio equipment for emergency services. Two ordinances authorizing the sale of real estate properties at 202 Allegheny and 244 Gentry within the village will also be discussed.

Upcoming Development Projects

Further agenda items include an ordinance dedicating utility easements on the village-owned property, which is necessary for upcoming development projects. The board will review a contract for emergency repairs at the water plant and another for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) sewer relining project. Another contract up for approval involves street sweeping services for the upcoming fiscal year.

The meeting will also address upgrading the Park Forest Police Station’s lighting to energy-efficient alternatives, which promises significant annual savings and environmental benefits.

The agenda concludes with remarks from the mayor and trustees. However, a Special Rules Meeting immediately follows this Regular Meeting. Village officials’ remarks will likely happen at the second meeting.

Note: OpenAI wrote the rough outline for this article or completed the initial editing of a press release sent to eNews Park Forest. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.

Gary Kopycinski contributed to this article.