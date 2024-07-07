Park Forest Library in August: Cooking Classes, Coffee, and Dreamgirls

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—August is perfect for gathering outside with friends and enjoying delicious food. The Park Forest Public Library has two cooking classes to help you prepare treats that your guests will love. Plus, there is a book giveaway, a talk on the history of coffee, and a classic movie with Beyoncé.

The library will offer copies of “The Next Mrs. Parrish” for the August No Pressure Community Read (Image PFPL)

No Pressure Community Read

Park Forest Public Library

The No Pressure Community Read program returns in August, featuring “The Next Mrs. Parrish” by Liv Constantine. The novel is a sequel to the best-selling “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon Book Club selection.

Registration for a free copy of the book opens on July 25. Copies are limited. Pick-up begins at 11 a.m. on August 1. The first fifteen registered people will also receive a copy of the prequel, “The Last Mrs. Parrish.”

Summer Reading Finale with Dan Gogh

The library’s summer reading program ends with an appearance by artist/magician Dan Gogh on Saturday, August 3, at 12:30 p.m. Dan Gogh’s interactive shows are filled with comedy, magic, and puppets as he inspires kids to read.

To reserve your spot, contact the library at (708) 748-3731.

Join Krystin Slick for a virtual cooking class on August 14. (Image PFPL)

Virtual Cooking Class with Krystin Slick

Cooking instructor Kristyn Slick returns in August for another virtual cooking class. Slick will demonstrate how to transform focaccia into edible masterpieces of bread art. The class is on Wednesday, August 14, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Registrants receive information about accessing the program online and a list of ingredients and kitchen equipment needed to cook along with Slick. Participants are also free to watch.

Interested parties should email Kaitlyn.keller@pfpl with “Focaccia Art” in the subject line. Registration is necessary.

Chef Maddox will create appetizers perfect for summer gatherings. (Image PFPL)

Sizzling Summer Appetizers with Chef Michael Maddox

In addition to the virtual class, the library also features an in-person cooking class with Chef Michael Maddox on Saturday, August 17, at 1:30 p.m. Participants will watch (and sample) Maddox this month, creating appetizers perfect for summer gatherings.

Registration for this event is required and opens on August 10. For additional information, contact Katherine Goosby at (708) 748-3731, extension 223, or [email protected].

The History of Coffee

This is not a cooking class but a discussion about the origins and history of coffee. It will be on Saturday, August 17, at 10:30 a.m. Brewing methods will be demonstrated, and attendees will be able to sample different coffees and discuss flavors and techniques to develop their palate.

Registration is necessary. Contact the library at (708) 748-3731 for more information.

“Dreamgirls” is the featured film at the library on August 27. (Image PFPL)

Silver Screen Monthly Movie Matinee

The Silver Screen Movie Matinee for August is “Dreamgirls” starring Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy, and Jamie Foxx. Follow the Dreamettes as they seek fame in the music industry and uncover the hidden and challenging truths about the business.

The 2006 film will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27. Registration is necessary and opens on August 20.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all August events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or the library website. Information on the remaining July events is here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.