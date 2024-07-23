Love-Rock Musical HAIR Comes to The Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group ends its celebrated 92nd season with the sensational, groundbreaking Tribal Love-Rock musical HAIR. Andy Leahy directs this presentation; “it is as relevant as ever.” Producing HAIR in the 21st century not only honors the work of Gerome Ragni & James Rado [books and lyrics] and Galt MacDermot [music]. It acknowledges CHANGE and then realizes how some things do not change.

Show times for HAIR are 7:30 p.m. beginning Friday, August 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10. We added a Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m. on August 10 and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. on August 4 and 11.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service, BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available at the Drama Group BookTix website, dg.booktix.com. You may set up your account there with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” You may also call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

SYNOPSIS – HAIR

Hair occurs in 1967 and tells the story of Claude and his tribe of friends. They rebel against the Vietnam War. They prepare themselves for the dawning of the Age of Aquarius. Then love and rock and roll will solve all problems.

Hair was produced in 1968 by a progressive group of activists and artists. Some of the attitudes presented in the work, specifically against women, Eastern Indians, African Americans, Native Americans, and Vietnamese, are unacceptable today. We have consciously framed these attitudes from a modern perspective while maintaining and presenting the original script. To erase these parts would be to claim these attitudes were not part of the hippie movement and to whitewash history.

This show contains sexual content, depictions of drug use, racial slurs, and adult language. There will also be the use of strobe lights and theatrical haze.

The Drama Group is proud to be a member of Southland Arts, which includes 26 local arts organizations. For details, visit southlandarts.org.

“A Bridge to a Colorful Joyful World.”

The Drama Group acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. A grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, provided through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, partially supports this group.