Unlock Local and Midwest Talent at 67th Park Forest Art Fair

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Art Fair celebrates its 67th year. It boasts a rich history, a wealth of gifted artists, and status as one of Southland’s most valued annual treasures. Sponsored by the Tall Grass Arts Association (TGAA), the fair runs Sept. 16 and 17, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, in Downtown Park Forest on the Village Green.

The artists hail from all over the Midwest, including Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Local artists include Georgeann Davis and Kristi Yapp from Park Forest. This year’s fair welcomes artists from Olympia Fields, Chicago Heights, Homewood, Richton Park, Glenwood, Hazel Crest, Flossmoor, Frankfort, Crete, Tinley Park, Mokena, and Country Club Hills.

Winner of “America’s Best Art Fair Awards”

One of the featured artists, Kristi Yapp of Park Forest. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

The Park Forest Art Fair has won the national “America’s Best Art Fair Awards” competition for four years. ArtFairCalendar.com, the #1 art fair event listings website, sponsors the contest. The experts behind the site named this one of the “Best Overall Art Fairs.” The survey recognized the Park Forest Art Fair as one of the country’s best small, juried, fine art fairs.

“This is the second oldest juried art fair in the Chicagoland region. It has maintained its quality over the years,” event Chairwoman Janet Muchnik said. Muchnik emphasized the event always attracts a variety of talents. “Some new artists and many who have exhibited continuously for nearly four decades,” she said.

As a not-for-profit event with a tremendous volunteer force, costs to artists are modest. “Consequently, they can sell their works at very reasonable prices. This is the fair where people can buy originals for very reasonable prices.”

Eclectic Offerings

Earrings by Georgeann Davis of Park Forest. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

The diverse nature of the fair is quickly visible to visitors. You will see ceramics, etchings, sculptures, photographs, paintings in many media, digital artworks, jewelry featuring original elements, and hand-blown glass.

New to the fair this year is a chalk art sidewalk drawing contest. It will be held next to and around the village’s new sculpture park just west of Village Hall.

A unique feature of the fair is the Kids’ Art Alley. It offers a range of hands-on art activities to delight the younger set.

Music plays an essential role in the Park Forest Art Fair. On Saturday, the Village will host a music fest. Fest favorites, the folk duo Patchouli, will perform on Sunday.

Park Forest’s Georgeann Davis at work. (PHOTO SUPPLIED) Artist Kristi Yapp works on her free-form crochet. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Food, Glorious Food

Food vendors will be on-site.

Look for:

All Out Smoke Pit,

Dulce by Dori, Vintrendi Wines,

Synergy Bakes Cheesecake Jars,

TJ’s Lemonade,

Wings Galore,

And more.

The acclaimed Tall Grass Arts Association Gallery, 367 Artists Walk in Downtown, will be open during the fair. Inside you will find a traditional summer exhibit of works by gallery artists.

More information is online at www.tallgrassarts.org, on the Tall Grass Facebook page, and by calling the gallery at 708-748-3377.

Find Downtown Park Forest