Things to Do in Park Forest This Week

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The items listed below are public events compiled from various community sources. They represent diverse ways to be involved this week and things to do in Park Forest. Email [email protected] to have your event listed.

Monday, April 1, 2024

Park Forest Village Board: Rules meeting

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Village Hall–Board Room, 350 VICTORY DRIVE, PARK FOREST

The Village Board will discuss:

A Resolution Adopting Fiscal Policies for the FY 2024/2025 Budget Contract for Removal of Lime Residuals Renewal of the Residential Water Shut-Off Valve Replacement Contract Contracts for Water Treatment Chemicals

Tuesday, April 2

Location: Park Forest Public Library, 400 Lakewood Blvd, Park Forest

Time: All Day

Stop by Patron Services beginning at 10 AM on Tuesdays and choose a warm beverage…While Supplies Last! One cup per person.

Location: Park Forest Public Library, 400 Lakewood Blvd, Park Forest

Time: 9 am – 10 am

Join Brain Thompson, Founder/Wellness Innovator, Speaker/Healer of BNEW4LIFE LLC, as he demonstrates and leads participants in breathing, relaxation, self-calming, and gentle movement techniques.

Wednesday, April 3

Location: Park Forest Public Library, 400 Lakewood Blvd, Park Forest

Time: 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Join us on designated days for an interactive, instructional Chair Yoga session through Zoom with fan-favorite instructor Arlene Santiago. Yoga has been shown to improve overall health when practiced regularly.

Thursday, April 4

Senior Citizens Advisory Commission

Location: Park Forest Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive

Time: 1:00 pm

The Senior Citizens Advisory Commission assists the Village in presenting information and education to the public on matters relating to seniors. Meets the 1st Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.

Location: Park Forest Public Library, 400 Lakewood Blvd, Park Forest

Time: 4:30 pm

Calling all Teens! What’s your VISION? Focus on what’s new and next in your life by creating your Vision Board! Participants who register will have the chance to come into the library and assemble a vision board. Registration for this event is required, but space is limited.

Registration is now open.

Environment Commission

Location: Park Forest Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive

Time: 7 pm

The Environment Commission assists the Village in presenting information and education to the public on matters relating to the village’s environment. It meets on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Friday, April 5

Planting Natives in the Spring

Location: Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Forest Preserve District of Will County

Time: 6-7:30 pm

Learn which plants are best in spring to have beautiful blooms in every growing season. Free, ages ten or older. Register by April 4.

Saturday, April 6

Park Forest Annual Community Clean-Up

Location: Gather at Park Forest Village Hall

Time: 9 am

According to the Sustainability Coordinator, Carrie Malfeo, the participants will gather at Village Hall to receive their location assignments, instructions, and supplies. Malfeo emphasized the importance of the community coming together to clean up the Village.

Sign up by clicking here and join the community in making Park Forest a cleaner and better place to live.

Location: Park Forest Public Library, 400 Lakewood Blvd, Park Forest

Time: 1:00 pm

Local authors and artists, this one’s for YOU! The Park Forest Public Library proudly presents A Piece of Park Forest. This new creative initiative will spotlight local artists and authors alike in an enjoyable, interactive way! Registration is encouraged and is now open!

Supernatural (formerly THE LOTUS KINGS) – An All-Star Tribute to Santana

Supernatural, formerly Lotus Kings, performs an All-Star Tribute to Santana on Saturday at Freedom Hall. (Photo: SUPERNATURAL)

Location: Nathan Manilow Theatre FREEDOM HALL

Time: 7:30 pm

An Evening Supernatural, formerly known as The Lotus Kings. An All-Star Grammy® Tribute To Santana brings together eight Chicago-area stellar musicians that procure an astonishing replication of the musical wonder that is SANTANA. From “Black Magic Woman” and “Oye Como Va” to “Smooth,” “Maria Maria,” and “The Game of Love,” The Lotus King’s repertoire includes everything from the classic early hits to the “Supernatural” Grammy® songs and beyond. An exemplary multimedia presentation was created for The Lotus Kings to complete their Salute to Santana.

Tickets & Information

Sunday, April 7

The Grande Prairie Singers Present MUSIC FOR A GREAT SPACE

Location: St. Veronica Catholic Church, 1131 Douglas Ave., Flossmoor

Time: 3 pm

In the best tradition of choral singing, the Grande Prairie Singers, under the direction of Dr.

David Brunner will present the second of three seasons free-will concerts of music with a

program spanning 500 years and specifically designed for the gracious acoustic of St. Veronica

Church.

THINGS ON THE HORIZON

Friday, April 12 – 21

Quartet Opens

Location: The Drama Group, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights

Time: 7:30 pm

Four aging opera singers reunite in a retirement home for musicians. As old wounds and rivalries resurface, they reminisce about their glory days. They confront the challenges of aging with wit and charm and revelations about life, love, and art. Feisty old troupers review life’s final act with humor and warmth.

Learn more & buy tickets.

The League of Extraordinary Comics

Location: Theater 47 Performing Arts Center, 371 Artists Walk, Downtown Park Forest

Time: 8 pm – 10 pm

Comedian B. Cole hosts an outcast of talented misfits who will brighten your day with a tremendous laughing experience for true stand-up comedy fans. Loaded with laughter and positive energy.

Learn more & buy tickets.