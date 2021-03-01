The Drama Group’s Black History Celebration Goes Online

The Drama Group presents Being the Dream. (SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- While theatres across America remain dark due to CoVid-19, The Drama Group has been working hard to find a way to bring live streaming theatre back to its audience in the Southland. We are proud to kick off our 90th Anniversary season this month. Our new chapter continues as The Drama Group proudly presents a live streamed event on our YouTube Channel.

As part of the ongoing process The Drama Group reached out to the community – asking for submissions of monologues, poetry, visual art, music, and stories – encapsulating some aspect of the Black American experience in all of its multiplicity – with the goal of uplifting the creative voices of African Americans in the region.

Being the Dream is a celebration of African American life, talent, and culture.

Originally, this was going to be one virtual show, but with so many pieces of such varied styles, one became two. The Gallery and The Performance.

For the Gallery Showcase, we worked with Prairie State College, The Illinois Philharmonic, Salon Artists Gallery and other local organizations to gather art and music created by African American creatives in the region.

For the Performance Showcase, the exact pieces performed were not dictated by The Drama Group, but instead by the performers – and the end product is a patchwork quilt of beauty and pain, history and mythology, melody in music and meter in poems.

This is not solely about the history of the past. It is about the history of the now as it is expressed by people living it in their own authentic and individual way.

BEING THE DREAM is directed by Kelly Campos, produced by Mary Ellen Fawk, Tony Labriola and will be filmed by The Drama Group’s Video Production team consisting of Brett Casey and Brandon Berrey.

The presentation follows:

Currently closed to the public, The Drama Group Studio Theatre is located at 330 W. 202nd Street in Chicago Heights. For information regarding Drama Group activities, please visit our Facebook page or our Web site at www.dramagroup.org.

This is a release from The Drama Group.