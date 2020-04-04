COVID-19: The Drama Group Cancels the Balance of 2019-2020 Season

(Source: Facebook)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In a note to our audience and patrons, current President, Tony Labriola, reaches out to supporters:

The Drama Group is closing our doors for the remainder of the current season. Crowns, A Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and Matilda will not perform or audition. The KID’S CAMP will not be held this summer. We will be exploring ways to remain connected with our audience and patrons and theatrically active with some technological help.

We are living in unbelievably crazy times. Many of you have read notices similar to this in the recent past that recognize and apologize for the current pandemic situation and how it’s changing our lives. The best theater is like that—life changing.

Next year, the Drama Group will celebrate 90 years as a life-changing theater. The difficulty now is getting through the next 6 months—and perhaps beyond. Theater brings living people together both onstage and offstage. Unfortunately, that joy is not open to us for a while. We must temporarily close our doors. It’s the opposite of everything we stand for and have worked so hard to continue. It is our life’s blood. It hurts.

Many of you have been with us for decades and we trust that in this current crisis, you will be our foundation. It’s because we love and care for all our members and our audiences that we take this unprecedented action. It’s because of everything that live theatre stands for and creates—caring stories about the human condition, love, conflict, friendship, pain, heroism—that we must take this step.

In the next few weeks, we will be placing personal phone calls to Season Ticket holders, thanking you and exploring how we can maintain your support. We will be asking for your help. We also realize that this situation has caused hardships everywhere. We offer three options:

Consider the tickets or portion of money you already invested in the shows as a donation to the Drama Group.

A gift certificate in the pro-rated amount that remains of your Season Ticket to be used at the box office at our theater—next year’s Season, gift to a friend, etc.

Refund your investment in the pro-rated amount that remains of your season ticket.

We are, have always been and will continue to be, YOUR community theater. We love and care for our audiences and our volunteers—actors, technicians, staff—and wonderful supporters.

See you at the other end of this situation.

Tony Labriola

President

The Drama Group