Spartans Blank Rich Twp. To Open Campaign

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Picking a star of the game in the Marian Catholic Spartan’s home opener over Rich Township on Friday was no easy task.

Tyler Lofton and Moe Davis each scored two touchdowns, quarterback Carter Magerski was extremely efficient and the special teams got into the scoring act.

And the defense was beyond dominant in recording the Spartans’ first shutout in 33 games with a 49-0 nonconference blanking of Rich Township.

Marian limited the Raptors to 51 total yards and just four first downs, all in the opening half.

A defensive front of Chris Hunter-Walker, Caiden O’Neil, Joaquin Mendez and Joe Garcia limited Rich Township to just 14 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Raptor passing game netted just 37 first-half yards, courtesy of outstanding Marian secondary play from Marcellus Clifton, Austin Alexander, Camren McClellan and Kaleb Isom.

Spartans Score on Four of First Five Possessions

The Spartans scored on four of their first five possessions to build a lead and never looked back. None of the Marian scoring drives were cheap, traveling 45 yards or more six times in addition to a 69-yard punt return touchdown for Kansas-bound Austin Alexander.

Magerski (nine of 12, 127 yards) hit targets for Marian’s first two scores, connecting with Davis for 19 yards and Paul Frazer for 40 yards.

Lofton (17 carries, 152 yards) got into the act next with a 2-yard touchdown burst, then Davis (two totes, 85 yards) got around end on a sweep for 80 yards to send the home team into halftime with a 25-0 command.

Lofton also ignited matters in the first Spartan possession of the second half, culminating at 58-yard drive with a 25-yard scoring jaunt.

The Spartans turned matters into a running clock midway through the third period when Alexander returned a punt 69 yards to make it 41-0, before Marian capped off a 13-play, 62-yard drive in final stanza when reserve signal-caller Joey Baranski kept on a 2-yard score to conclude the explosive night.

Spartans Rolled Up 463 Yards, Rich Only Had Six Snaps in Spartan Territory

While Marian’s offense rolled up 463 total yards on offense, the Spartans didn’t allow Rich any deeper than the Marian 31-yard line, as the Raptors had just six total snaps in Spartan territory.

Magerski connected on his first six passing attempts and was just 2-for-2 after the intermission. Favorite targets for the night included Frazer (four catches, 65 yards), Davis (three receptions, 40 yards) and Isom (two catches, 22 yards).

Primarily in fourth quarter duty, Kyle Scott was the workhorse with 47 yards on eight carries.

Marian will try to start the campaign 2-0 for a second straight year when it continues its local flavor start to the campaign with a Saturday 1 p.m. visit to Homewood-Flossmoor in Week two.

Kevin Kelly is the Athletic Director at Marian Catholic High School.