Rich Township 227 Students Heading for 26 Module Classes Instead of 8 Period Days

Rich Township High School District 227

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Instead of 8 school periods a day, students at Rich Township School District 227 this year will find that school days are now broken into 26 modules, each 20-minutes long.

The District is launching a new schedule for the 2020-21 school year called Flex Mod Scheduling. These “mods” will allow students to spend the same amount of time in class “but the instructional time will vary depending on the type of class and task,” Superintendent Dr. Johnnie Thomas said in a weekend statement.

Calling the “mod” schedule “innovative, Dr. Thomas said, “By implementing a flex-mod schedule we will be preparing our students to be more independent, responsible and preparing them for a smoother transition into college and careers.”

The full statement sent by Dr. Thomas follows:

Late Registration

The district will have in-person late registration for new students and students who have not completed the registration process on Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the STEM Campus.

A COMPLETED PHYSICAL OR APPOINTMENT CARD IS REQUIRED TO COMPLETE REGISTRATION.

If you are a parent is in need of a PowerSchool login information or a Snapcode, he or she should contact the campus receptionist or the district staff member below:

STEM

Ms. Vanessa Glenn

(708) 679-5737

Fine Arts & Communications

Ms. Ana Zambrano

(708) 679-5872

Campus Assignment

If you are the parent of a 10 -12th grade student and your student’s pathway is different from the assigned campus your student will have access to programs in his or her pathway using the intra-campus shuttle. There is no need to request an intra-district transfer.

The Flexible Modular Scheduling (Flex Mod)

The district is launching a new schedule for the 2020-21 school year. Flex Mod Scheduling is an innovative type of academic scheduling in which our school day is broken into twenty-six 20-minute modules or “mods.” This is different from the traditional 8 period day model. Students will still spend the same amount of time in class that they would have under a traditional model, but the instructional time will vary depending on the type of class and task.

By implementing a flex-mod schedule we will be preparing our students to be more independent, responsible and preparing them for a smoother transition into college and careers.

Here are a few reminders:

Students are required to follow their schedules and log into Schoology starting August 26th.

Students should click on each course during the daily scheduled start time.

For each class period, students are required to log in in order to be marked present.

Here is a key to help students understand the abbreviations in their schedule:

The number in front of the letter refers to the mod number (0-25)

The days of the week are abbreviated: M- Monday, T- Tuesday, W- Wednesday, H- Thursday, and F- Friday.

FAC- Fine Arts & Communication Campus

STEM- STEM Campus

AUD- Auditorium

If a parent has a question about a student’s schedule, the parent should contact the guidance counselor. A list of counselors and their email contact information is located at:

http://www.rich227.org/StudentSchedules.aspx

Students and staff are encouraged to download the Class Timetable app to their phone or device so they can keep track of their flex mod schedule and receive notifications when it is time for class. The app allows you to color code your courses as well.

A parent presentation that explains the flex mod schedule is also available on the district website for parents of sophomores, juniors, and seniors at http://www.rich227.org/FlexModularScheduling.aspx

Textbook Pick-up

Textbooks that are not available digitally will be ready for pick up on September 1 for sophomores, September 2 for juniors, and September 3 for freshmen and seniors from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm (all dates).

Technology – Device Pickup

It is the expectation that all District 227 students use a district-issued device. If your student(s) does not have a device, device distribution will take place for all grade levels on September 8 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm and September 9 from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

The distribution location is the STEM campus only (all dates) – 3600 West 203rd Street Olympia Fields, IL 60461. Please pull up to Door 8.

Other important information regarding device pickup:

All pickup dates are curbside – stay in your vehicle!

In order to receive the device, you must present a current student ID or schedule

If you have additional questions, please email at [email protected] or call (708) 679-5704.

Tech Support

Students who are experiencing any of the following technology issues should email technical support at [email protected]:

Student email password issues

Logging in Issues with Chromebook or Schoology

Resetting/Retrieving PowerSchool Password

Please be as detailed as possible and include screen shots.

Athletics

The Fall 2020 season has started for Girls Tennis, Boys/Girls Cross Country, and Boys/Girls Golf! Get registered on 8to18 at il.8to18.com/RichTownship

Please contact the coach for more details.

Transportation for the Fall season athletics will begin August 31. Please monitor our communications for more details regarding bus stops.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Matthew Shank, Director of Athletics, Activities, and Transportation; (708) 679-5727; [email protected]

Food Service

Curbside pickup will continue during the week of August 31. School meals will be severed during remote education. Meals will be distributed from both the STEM and Fine Arts and Communications campuses. Please see the important information when picking up meals:

All pickup dates are curbside – stay in your vehicle

Pick up five days for meals once a week – this includes breakfast and lunch

Food is available for District 227 students only

In order to receive the meals, you must show a current student ID or schedule

There will be daytime and evening distribution days and times

For more information, visit our website at www.rich227.org or call 708-679-5728

Serving Schedule:

Monday 9:00 am-1:00 pm and 5:00 pm -7:00 pm

Tuesday 9:00 am -1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am-1:00 pm only

Thursday 9:00 am -1:00 pm

No Service on Friday

Thank you for taking the time to read this important information. Feel free to reach out to the appropriate person if you have additional questions.

District 227 has several online resources:

