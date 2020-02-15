Meet Jordan Oliver, Proud Winner of a Fire 7 Tablet from the PFPD

Jordan Oliver winner of a Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet. (Photo: Family)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Meet Jordan Oliver beaming with pride as he holds his Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet. Mr. Oliver is a preschool student at Algonquin Pre-Kindergarten Center.

The Park Forest Police Department conducts monthly raffles for local students, police say on their Facebook page. “Just one of the community outreach efforts we use to increase positive interaction between police and children. But this post isn’t about us tooting our own siren. This is all about this young gentleman and the hard work he did to win this tablet.”

Jordan’s mother Alexis thanked well-wishers on Facebook and said, “He is really excited about getting the tablet.”

The program ensures that when bad guys get caught, good guys get rewarded.