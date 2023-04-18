ICYMI: Rep. Robin Kelly Joins National and Local News For Black Maternal Health Week

Washington, D.C.,-(ENEWSPF)- In case you missed it, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) joined national and local news programs to acknowledge Black Maternal Health Week and discuss solutions to the Black maternal mortality crisis.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee and a member of the Health Subcommittee. Rep. Kelly is also the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust, Co-Chair of the bipartisan Maternity Care Caucus, and Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls. Rep. Kelly’s flagship legislation, the MOMMA’S Act, provides comprehensive solutions to improve outcomes and reduce bias in maternal health care.

“The maternal mortality crisis is complex; our policies to address it must be creative and targeted to solve the many factors contributing to this epidemic,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “We must address access to care, standardization of care and implicit bias. I am introducing the MOMMA’s Act to improve maternal health care and ensure that evidence-based mortality and morbidity practices are available to every expectant and new mother, regardless of where she receives her care or how she pays for it.”

This comprehensive bill tackles the growing epidemic of maternal mortality and severe morbidity in five ways. It will:

Standardize maternal mortality and morbidity data collection across states, and authorize a designated federal agency to aggregate that data;

Empower the CDC to provide technical guidance and publish best shared maternal mortality and morbidity prevention practices;

Authorize evidence-based national obstetric emergency protocol and best practices to save mothers’ lives;

Expand postpartum Medicaid coverage through one full year after giving birth;

Ensure improved access to culturally-competent care training and workforce practices throughout the care delivery continuum.

