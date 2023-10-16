Prairie State College Board of Trustees Seeks Candidates to Fill a Vacancy

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) Board of Trustees is seeking candidates to fill a Board vacancy after a resignation. The Board must appoint a Trustee to serve until the next general election in 2024.

Qualified candidates will be notified by October 27, 2023, and required to attend the board meeting on October 31, 2023. At that time, the Board will meet to discuss candidates and vote on their selection. After this, the new Trustee will be sworn in.

To qualify, a candidate must be a citizen of the United States who is at least 18 years old, a registered voter, and a resident of the Illinois Community College District 515 for a minimum of one year prior to the appointment. Applicants must submit materials to boardoftruste[email protected] by Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

This board needs solid representation from Park Forest. We urge our Park Forest readers to apply.

The formal announcement from Trustee Camiella Williams, Vice Chair, follows.

The Prairie State College Board of Trustees is giving notice that a trustee vacancy exists for the Board of Trustees of Prairie State College, Community College District 515. Section 3-7 of the Illinois Community College Act (110 HLCS 805/3-7) requires the remaining members of the Board of Trustees to fill the vacancy until the next general election in 2024.

Persons wishing consideration for the appointment to fill such vacancy should submit materials (Prospective Board Candidate Profile) to the [email protected]. They must do so no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. You will be notified if the Board decides to conduct interviews for this vacancy.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be a citizen of the United States and at least 18 years old. Additionally, applicants must be registered voters. Applicants must also be residents of Illinois Community College District 515 for a minimum of one (1) year prior to the appointment. The appointee will need to be successful in a general election in April 2024 to retain his or her position on the Board. Interested individuals should be aware that the time commitment includes attendance at board meetings which are on the last Tuesday of the month (except July and November). There are also several workshops or special meetings over the course of the year.

Community Expectations

The expectation is that the new Trustee will attend an orientation with college staff and one with the Illinois Community College Trustees Association. New Trustees must also attend training within the first year. The PSC community expects that the Trustee will attend Commencement and other selected functions of the college. The time commitment to be a Trustee is substantial. All prospective applicants should carefully consider this.

Candidates should expect to attend the October 31, 2023 board meeting at 5:30 p.m. The Board of Trustees will make a decision at the October 31, 2023 board meeting.

Prairie State College is a very special place to each Board member. The Board is looking forward to working with the successful appointee. Thank you for your interest.

To complete the Prospective Board Candidate Profile, click here.