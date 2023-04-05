Incumbent Tiffani Graham Takes Top Spot In Park Forest Trustee Race

Unofficial Results Show Graham, White, and Moore Will Serve as Village Trustees

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- With 100% of precincts reporting in Cook and Will Counties, unofficial show that incumbent Tiffani Graham took a solid top spot in her bid for re-election as Village Trustee in Park Forest. Randall White, who did not seek re-election to the School District 163 Board of Education, took second. John V. Moore took third.

Vote tallies were 1161 for Ms. Graham, 832 for Mr. White, and 761 for Mr. Moore, unofficially.

Joshua Travis came up short in his second bid for a village trustee seat with 731. He was followed by Andrew L. Gladstone with 724 votes. Mr. Gladstone was a former village trustee from years ago.

Joseph A. Woods will serve as mayor. He ran unopposed when incumbent Mayor Jonathan Vanderbilt withdrew his bid for re-election. Still, Mr. Woods garnered 1470 votes, making him the top vote-getter overall.

Voter Turnout

Voter turnout was light. While Will County did not yet provide the percentage of registered voters in Park Forest who voted overall in Park Forest, the clerk’s office reports that only 15.64% of ballots were cast throughout the entire county. Will County does, however, show precinct turnout. Cook County shows only 11.61% of Park Forest’s 13,135 cast ballots. That’s only 1,525 ballots cast in the Cook County section of Park Forest.

Will County does show the number of votes cast and the number of registered voters in individual precincts. From these figures, we see that turnout in the Will County section of Park Forest was similar to the Cook County section: 11.55%.

Park Forest was under the Cook County-wide percentage of voters who turned out: 13.02% to Park Forest’s 11.61%. Park Forest was also under the Will County-wide percentage of voters.

Precinct Turnout in Will County (Unofficial)

Will Precincts Ballots Cast Registered Voters % Voted Crete 001 140 1354 10.34% Monee 001 90 1204 7.48% Monee 002 221 1346 16.42% Totals 451 3904 11.55%

Will County did a nice breakdown of the types of votes cast in Park Forest. 85 people voted by mail, 50 people cast votes early, and 197 cast votes on Election Day. The county shows no provisional ballots and none, so far, properly postmarked for “VBM”, or Vote by Mail.

We expect that Cook and Will Counties will certify the election by April 24. In the interim, clerks will accept mail-in and absentee ballots that were postmarked by today’s date, April 4.

Village Trustee Totals Show Tiffani Graham Won Top Spot

Totals below. Unofficial winners are in bold.

Village Trustee Cook County Will County Total Joshua Travis 674 57 731 Randall J. White 792 40 832 Tiffani Graham 1055 106 1161 John V. Moore 701 60 761 Andrew L. Gladstone 655 69 724

Village of Park Forest Library Trustee

For Library Trustee, three seats were open. Katherine A. Coleman took the top spot with 1180 votes. Felicia Rangel came in second place with 1154 votes. Alan Shnay took third place with 836. Bathsheba Wyatt-Draper did not win, unofficially, mustering 689 votes.

The results for this race were as follows:

Library Trustee Cook County Will County Total Bathsheba Wyatt-Draper 644 45 689 Felicia M. Rangel 1059 95 1154 Alan B. Shnay 767 69 836 Katherine A. Coleman 1079 101 1180

School District 163

School District 163 saw one incumbent lose and two former board members regain their seats. Judy M. Hawthorne came in fourth with 633 votes. Former board member Kimberly Elmore-Perkins won the top spot with 799 votes. Incumbent Christina Dupee took second with 740. Former board member Margaret McDannel took third with 659.

The results in SD 163 were as follows:

School District 163 Votes Christina Dupee 740 Margaret McDannel 659 Kimberly Elmore-Perkins 799 Judy M. Hawthorne 633

Rich Township High School 227

Three seats were open on the Rich Township High School 227 Board of Education. Andrea Bonds took the top spot with 3376 votes. Kristina Rucker-Morrow came in second with 2454 votes. Lamekia Davis took third with 2400 votes.

Vote totals were as follows:

Rich Township HS 227 Votes Andrea Bonda 3376 Kristina Rucker-Morrow 2454 Mason B. Newell 2254 Shagmond Lowery 1240 Randy Alexander 2072 Keith White 2072 Lamekia Davis 2400

The Cook County Clerk and Will County Clerk will update totals as they receive absentee and mail-in ballots.

Park Forest had no referenda on the ballot in this election, nor did school districts 163 and 227.