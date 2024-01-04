Living History, Crafts, Soup-er Chili Hike at Will Forest Preserve District

Will County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Look forward to Living History 101, Crafts, a Soup-er Chili Hike and more soon in the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Here are the programs for the week of Jan. 22. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Living History 101 and More

Eight a.m. to sunset from Saturday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 11, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Come to Four Rivers to search for 12 shimmering snowflakes hidden along the Woodland Loop Trail. Can you find them all? Free for all ages.

Make a Snowflake: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Celebrate snow and create a wintry decoration for your home with this self-guided craft. Samples and all supplies will be provided. Free for all ages.

Two 90-minute sessions will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Celebrate National Hobby Month by crafting a handheld habitat in an Altoids tin. An interpretive naturalist will discuss animal habitats to inspire your project. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring small crafting leftovers. Free for all ages. Register by Jan. 25.

1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, Isle a la Cache Museum. If you are interested in becoming a living history volunteer or just curious about what it entails, check out this program on historical interpretation. A question-and-answer session will follow a presentation. Free, ages 18 or older. Register by Jan. 26.

5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Join a naturalist for a 3-mile hike to Whalon Lake, followed by a campfire and a mug of hot soup or chili. Bring your favorite mug and a can of soup (non-cream only) or chili. Free, ages ten or older. Register by Jan. 27.