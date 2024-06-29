Kids Fishing Derby, Cicada and Bird Viewing, History Encounter: Forest Preserve Offerings

Will County, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs this weekend and the week of July 1. Today, Saturday includes a Fishing Derby. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Two sessions, 7-9 a.m. and 10 a.m.- noon, Saturday, June 29, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Prizes and trophies will be awarded after each session for the biggest fish in three age categories: 5-8, 9-12, and 13-15. One free container of nightcrawlers will be provided, and each participant will receive a goodie bag and sweet treats. Sign up for one derby or both. Register by June 29 or register on the day of the derby. Ages 5-15; $5 per person.

8 a.m.- noon Saturday, June 29, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. At this time of year, the only way to view the nesting herons, egrets, and cormorants at the rookery is to attend a Saturday morning viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. The event is free for all ages.

Sunday, June 30, noon-3 p.m., Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. During this encounter, cooks, seamstresses, voyageurs, soldiers, or craftsmen will share their talents. The program will be indoors or outdoors, depending on the weather. It is free for all ages.

In Addition to Fishing Derby: Fish and Chalk Contests, Turtle and Bird Viewing Programs

Preserve hours, July 1-Aug. 31, at two locations, Monee Reservoir in Monee Township and Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Register your catch with a photo submission at stations posted along the shoreline and in rowboats for the contest’s duration. Rules and contest details are at submission stations. Winners will be in three categories —catfish, bass, and panfish. Winners will receive $50 Forest Preserve gift cards. A fourth prize will be awarded for a staff pic photo. Catch and release is encouraged. Free for all ages.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 2-July 31, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Create a chalk masterpiece inspired by the wildlife and nature around you. The Tackle Box bait shop will supply the chalk. Enter your work of art by taking a picture with your phone and text it to the entry number found at the concessions building. Make sure you include the artist’s name. One entry per artist. Winners will be picked in three categories: most creative, most nature-themed, and best artist in the making. Free for all ages.

2-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. A naturalist will bring out one or two turtles from the exhibit tank for closer viewing. Learn the story of their journey as an endangered species and all about Blanding’s turtles. This is a drop-in program. Free for all ages.

Eight a.m.-noon Saturday, July 6, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. The only way to view the nesting herons, egrets, and cormorants at this time of year at the rookery is to attend a Saturday morning viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free for all ages.

12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or learn more about the world of bees. Free for all ages.