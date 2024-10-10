Park Forest Library Celebrates Novemberfest: November Activities Announced

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Park Forest Public Library announced its November schedule of events, which includes its annual Novemberfest. Other activities include a book giveaway, two kids’ DIY projects, a holiday virtual cooking class, and more.

Novemberfest returns to the Park Forest Public Library on Saturday, November 2. (Image PFPL)

Novemberfest

The library’s Novemberfest celebration occurs on Saturday, November 2, from 12 to 3 p.m. This year’s program features performances by the Chicago Diamond Trio, activities, giveaways, and more. Numerous resource tables are also featured. The event is for all ages. Registration is not required.

“The Many Lives of Mama Love” is the No Pressure Community Read selection for November. (Image PFPL)

No Pressure Community Read

The November No Pressure Community Red selection is “The Many Lives of Mama Love” by Lara Love Hardin. The Oprah Book Club pick recounts the true story of Hardin’s transformation from middle-class soccer mom and pet cemetery owner to being convicted of stealing her neighbors’ identities, mail, and painkillers to support her gambling and drug use.

Originally sentenced to 27 years in prison, Hardin ultimately served ten months in the county prison on a plea deal. While incarcerated, she writes essays, poems, short stories, and correspondence for her fellow inmates.

Upon her release, Hardin rebuilds her life and lands a part-time job with a literary agency. She eventually becomes a ghostwriter before deciding it is time to tell her own story.

Registration for a copy of the book opens on October 25. Pick-up starts at 11 a.m. on November 1. Copies are limited.

The Park Forest Library offers weekly social knitting for older adults and seniors. (Image PFPL)

Connecting Through Threads

“Connecting Through Threads: Social Knitting for Older Adults & Seniors” continues on Thursdays in November (except 11/28) from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to socialize with other knitters and share ideas, techniques, and conversations. No previous experience is necessary. Registration for this self-guided event is essential and opens one week before each class. A registration link is on the library’s events webpage.

Two DIY Craft Projects for Kids

November offers two craft projects for kids.

The first, DIY Wooden Acorns, is available all day on Thursday, November 18. Participants can complete the project at the library and take it home or pick up the kit to create it at home.

The second project, DIY Candy Corn Fleece Pillows, is available for pick-up on Wednesday, November 20.

Both projects are while supplies last. For more information on both projects, contact Miss Nikki at 708-748-3731, extension 234.

Kristyn Slick offers a holiday virtual cooking class on November 20. (Image PFPL)

Virtual Cooking Class

Prepare for your holiday guests by participating in a Zoom virtual cooking class with Kristyn Slick on Wednesday, November 20, at 6:30 p.m. This month, Slick prepares items perfect for a holiday brunch. Slick cooks alongside her virtual audience in each class, sharing tips and tricks.

Those who register for either event will receive program access information and details on the food used during the class. Slick asks participants to prepare (chop and measure) the ingredients beforehand so they can cook along with Slick. Alternatively, participants can watch along.

Registration for the class is necessary. Register online or email [email protected] with “Holiday Brunch” in the subject line.

”Where the Crawdads Sing” is the November Movie Matinee at the Library on November 26. (Image PFPL)

Silver Screen Monthly Movie Matinee

The November Silver Screen Movie Matinee is “Where the Crawdads Sing,” based on a book by Delia Owens.

The 2022 film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, a woman raised in a North Carolina swamp. Kya’s mother and siblings flee, leaving her with her alcoholic father, who also leaves when she is just seven. Known by the townspeople as the “Marsh Girl,” she survives by selling mussels and relying on the help of friends.

Years later, Kya is a successful naturalist. When her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is charged and tried for his murder.

The film’s original Taylor Swift song, “Carolina,” garnered nominations for a Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy.

The film screening is on Tuesday, November 26, at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be available. The library encourages registration, which opens on November 19. Attendees will receive a free copy of the book, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” while supplies last.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all November events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or the library website. Information on the remaining October events is here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

The library will not be open on Monday, November 11, for Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, November 28-29, for Thanksgiving.