Park Forest Wins a Finance Triple Crown Award

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Village of Park Forest received notification from the Government Finance Officers Association on landing the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association released the following details regarding the award:

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) gave an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to the Village of Park Forest for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is a prestigious national award. It recognizes conformance with the highest standards for preparing state and local government reports.

A government unit must publish a Popular Annual Financial Report. The contents must conform to program standards of

creativity,

presentation,

understandability,

and reader appeal to receive an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting.

An Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is valid for one year only. The Village of Park Forest received a Popular Award for the first time for the fiscal year ending in 2022-2023.

Awards do not Mitigate Financial Challenges.

The GFOA is clear:

The goal of the program is not to assess the financial health of participating governments, but rather to ensure that users of their financial statements have the information they need to do so themselves.

Park Forest certainly has its financial challenges. Our taxes are high, largely due to our schools and the regressive taxing system in Illinois.

We are happy to share This news from the Village of Park Forest.