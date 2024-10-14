Southland College Prep High School Showcased on ABC7 CHICAGO “Friday Flyover”

Richton Park, IL—(ENEWSPF)—ABC7 Chicago featured Southland College Prep Charter High School as part of its “Friday Flyover” series during its “Morning Show” on Friday, September 27, from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., followed by a live streaming interview at 7:10 a.m.

Anchor Diane Pathieu, producer Darah Languido, and a team of ABC7 Chicago photographers conducted interviews and captured scenes of Southland’s choir, broadcast studio, dance group, Kappa League Steppers, speech team, cheerleaders, athletes, and marching band, among other student groups as well as the school’s Commons, 200-seat Performing Arts Center, and multi-purpose field house.

Early Morning Arrival for Friday Flyover

Students, faculty, and administrators arrived on campus at 3:30 a.m. to prepare for the live show.

“There’s nothing our students can’t do,” said Dr. Blondean Y. Davis, Southland’s founder and CEO. “The dreams of our community rest in these children. I am so proud of them.”

Shortly after sunrise, as the “Morning Show” closed, the ABC7Chicago helicopter arrived overhead and captured students and the Southland College Prep marching band performing in formation on the school’s parking lot.

Richton Park’s Mayor Rick Reinbold, was at the school throughout the morning and was interviewed as the formation was revealed.

“It is amazing the educational opportunities that have been presented to our students. Every year, we continue to be amazed at what’s done here, preparing the students for their next step in education,” Reinbold said. “We are very proud to be the host community for this school.”

Southland’s senior class was also featured during the morning show as they prepared to follow the school’s tradition of all class members being accepted to college. Southland’s first 11 graduating classes garnered scholarship offers totaling more than $400 million. Southland graduates have been accepted to the top 50 national universities, all eight Ivy League schools, every major public Illinois university, and the 50 top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

One of five Chicago metro area high schools to be featured in this fall’s ABC7 Chicago Friday Flyover series, Southland College Prep is the only charter high school in the state to earn the Illinois State Board of Education’s highest designation of exemplary every year the designation has been given.