Javier Chavira Named Art Gallery Director at Prairie State College

Chicago Heights, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Prairie State College (PSC) is pleased to announce Javier Chavira as the new Art Gallery Director. He replaces retiring director Beth Shadur.

Chavira joins PSC as a part-time art director. He has a prolific background in art as he is a full-time tenured art professor at Governors State University.

“What excites me most about this position is the opportunity to curate exciting exhibitions featuring a diverse array of artists, from emerging talents to established figures,” Chavira said. “My goal is to continue and build upon the gallery’s legacy of artistic excellence, serving both our students and the broader community.

Chavira served as the Gallery Director for the Visual Arts Gallery at Governors State University for seven years. He co-founded 33 Collective, a gallery/studio where he and his colleagues showcased their work and curated numerous exhibitions.

He is still a practicing artist, actively creating and exhibiting his work, including paintings, drawings, and ceramic sculptures. Chavira has a solo exhibition at The Edith Farnsworth House in Plano, IL, which runs through September 15.

About the Christopher Art Gallery

The Christopher Art Gallery, named for its generous donors, Bob and Marty Christopher, is located on Prairie State College’s main campus. The gallery hosts six to eight shows per year featuring local, regional, and national artists and student works.