Bridging Healthcare Disparities: Congresswoman Kelly Hosts Roundtable to Diversify Clinical Trials

Chicago—(ENEWSPF)—Healthcare and research stakeholders gathered at LaRabida Children’s Hospital to hear about their efforts to diversify clinical trials. Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) brought the experts together. A diverse clinical trial ensures medical discoveries lead to better outcomes and addresses healthcare disparities. This diversity includes participants of different races, genders, sex, and ages.

“We had a crucial conversation today about clinical trial diversity with leaders from government, advocacy organizations, and clinical research and biotech groups. Together, we can transform clinical trials into catalysts for change, delivering medical breakthroughs that truly serve everyone,” said Rep. Kelly. “Communities of color are disproportionately affected by diseases and cancer. We are excluded from research trials meant to treat these conditions. We need to do better. It is a matter of life and death.”

Diversify Trials to See Medical Breakthroughs

“La Rabida is grateful for the awareness and advocacy that Congresswoman Kelly has brought to this important issue,” said Dr. Radhika Peddinti. Dr. Peddinti is pediatric hematologist/oncologist and Director of the La Rabida Children’s Hospital sickle cell program. “As a specialty children’s hospital on the south side of Chicago, our patients, the majority of whom have chronic or complex illnesses, directly benefit from the research of new and upcoming medications and therapies. Diverse clinical trials help us understand how treatments work across different populations.” This validates the need to diversify trials for comprehensive results, leading to more personalized and effective care to improve drug safety and efficacy. She concluded that it builds trust in the medical system among people of color.

Current Challenges

The discussion focused on current challenges that prevent diverse clinical trials. These include a history of distrust in the Black community due to past unethical research practices. Stakeholders shared efforts to provide education programs. They deliberated on ways to diversify the scientific and medical workforce. The goal is to build the community’s confidence in the clinical trial process.

As Chair of the CBC Health Braintrust, Rep. Kelly has long led Congress initiatives to increase historically marginalized communities’ representation in clinical trials, including her bicameral NIH Clinical Trial Diversity Act, H.R. 3503. This legislation builds upon the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) current policies to enhance the inclusion of women, racially and ethnically diverse individuals, and people of all ages in NIH-funded trials.

Rep. Kelly heard updates from healthcare professionals from leading organizations, including MRCT Center of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard, Cancer Support Community, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, Genentech, Howard Brown Health-Sheridan, Bristol Myers Squibb, Walgreens Boots Alliance, City of Hope Chicago, and ATW Health Solutions. Other government partners in attendance included Illinois Department of Public Health, Department of Health and Human Services, and NIH.