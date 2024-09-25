Park Forest to Host Benefit Concert to Celebrate 75 Years

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Village of Park Forest is celebrating its 75th anniversary and will host a gala, reception, and benefit concert this Thursday at Freedom Hall.

Tickets are currently on sale and are available in three different tiers. You can purchase tickets for the concert for $40, for the reception and concert for $75, or the dinner and concert for $125.

Community Relations Manager Evelyn Randle stated that the upcoming event is a fundraiser to support entities that significantly contribute to the community.

Ongoing 75th Anniversary Celebration

“We’ve been celebrating the Village’s 75th anniversary all year long,” Randle said. “We started the year off with a cake-cutting event in February. Next week, we’re holding an event to give back, and we’ll close the year out with a free program and live music to show our appreciation to veterans during Veterans Day weekend.”

Randle explained that the Park Forest Veterans Closet and Resource Center, founded in 2015, assists veterans during their transition. She also mentioned the Park Forest Historical Society, established in 1985, a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to preserving and educating people about Park Forest’s history. Randle also noted that the money from ticket sales and donations will benefit these two organizations and help cover expenses for youth programming, such as the annual summer camp offered through the Village’s Department of Recreation, Parks & Community Health.

Singer Terisa Griffin to Headline Benefit Concert

Singer Terisa Griffin, who sold out a show at Freedom Hall last year, will headline Thursday’s event. Attendees with tickets to the dinner or reception are encouraged to arrive at 5:30 p.m., while those attending only the benefit concert should arrive at 7:30 p.m.

Randle said people can buy their tickets online by scanning the QR code in the flyer or calling her at 708-283-5621.