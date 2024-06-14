Donald Trump Tells the Truth. Watch.

It happened at a rally. And, yes, for the first time, it happened: Donald Trump spoke the truth.

Yes, he said those things.

From The Hill:

President Biden’s reelection campaign seized on former President Trump saying he doesn’t care about people but just needs their vote with a new video Monday. The former president held a rally Sunday in Las Vegas, where temperatures climbed to more than 100 degrees and he fumed over technical difficulties, threatening not to pay the crew. The Biden campaign made a video of Trump saying at the rally that he doesn’t need every voter to support him. “Because I don’t want anyone going on me, we need every voter. I don’t care about you, I just want your vote. I don’t care,” Trump said. An image of Biden then appears and the ad reads, “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”

Remember this? We do:

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- In a blistering statement denouncing President Donald Trump, 74 former Republican national security officials who served during the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and/or Donald Trump, or as Republican Members of Congress, released a joint statement endorsing Joe Biden for President of the United States.

The list of signatories includes former Secretary of Defense and US Senator Chuck Hagel, former Director of the CIA and the NSA Gen. Michael Hayden, former U.S. Sen. John Warner, former Dep Asst Secretary of State Heather Conley, and Richard Armitage, former Deputy Secretary of State.

The statement, released through the conservative organization Defending Democracy Together, is unprecedented in American politics. The organization released it after the Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden for President.

“Defending Democracy Together is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization created by lifelong conservatives and Republicans. Many of them served in Republican administrations and write for conservative publications,” the organization says on its website. “We are dedicated to defending America’s democratic norms, values, and institutions. We fight for consistent conservative principles like rule of law, free trade, and expanding legal immigration.”

Tell everyone. Our Democracy is at risk in 2024.

A friend told me years ago people will tell you who they are. Donald Trump has done that many times. He later claimed he was joking, but, first, Donald Trump told the truth.

Joe Biden for President.