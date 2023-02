Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest Mayor Jonathan Vanderbilt withdrew his candidacy for re-election in Cook and Will Counties, eNews Park Forest learned. His name will not appear on the ballot, according to an official with the Cook County Clerk's Office.

We reached out to Mayor Vanderbilt for comment. We emailed him first on February 13 but did not hear back yet. Today, after a series of phone calls with Cook County officials, an official authorized to comment told . . .