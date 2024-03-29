The Drama Group, Quartet
The Drama Group presents Quartet beginning Friday, April 12. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)
Comedy, Community, Live Theater, Local, Park Forest, Theater

Quartet: A Breath of Sweet Spring at the Drama Group

by on

More in Comedy:

        

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Like a breath of sweet Spring, The Drama Group’s next production in our 92nd season is the sophisticated comedy QUARTET, directed by MaryEllen Fawk with a book by Ron Harwood.

Show times for QUARTET are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, April 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20; ADDED Saturday matinee April 20 at 2:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm April  14 and 21.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service, BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are at The Drama Group BookTix website, dg.booktix.com. You will receive directions to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” You may also call the Box Office at 708-755-3444.

COVID 19 PROTOCOLS

Masks are no longer necessary for audience members. 
This policy is subject to change.

SYNOPSIS –  QUARTET

Quartet, Drama Group
The Drama Group presents Quartet beginning Friday, April 12. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Quartet is a charming tale of four aging opera singers living in the South of England. Cecily, Reggie, and Wilfred reside in a magnificent retirement home in England, where the rumor circling the halls is that the home will soon play host to a new resident, and word is it’s a star. When Jean arrives, old rivalries resurface, including the revelation of secrets. Then chaos unfolds. But in true theatrical tradition, the show must go on. It celebrates the twilight years and the hilarity of growing old disgracefully!

Come and indulge your imagination and enjoy a hearty, hardy holiday laugh.

QUARTET: Cast and Production Staff

NAME

CHARACTER

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Ken Hawkley

Wilf

Homewood, IL

Alicia Cuccia

Cissy

Mokena, IL

Liliana Mitchell

Jean

Chicago, IL

Mike Cabsinger

Reggie

Chicago Heights, IL

Rose Crockett

Anne Langley

Chicago Heights, IL

Micheal Behrens

Cedric Livingston     

Flossmoor, IL

Barbara Whitney

Angelique the Nurse

Richton Park, IL

 

 

 

PRODUCTION STAFF

POSITION

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

MaryEllen Fawk

Director

Chicago Heights, IL

Barbara Whitney

Asst Director / Paint

Richton Park, IL

Russ Hoganson

Scenic Design

Homewood, IL

Jennifer Larkin

Lighting Design

New Lenox, IL

Dianna Principe

Costumes

Crete, IL

Wayne “Skipp” Poulson

Hair Design

Chicago Heights, IL

MJ Renzi

Construction Lead

New Lenox, IL

Matt Jednoroz

Sound

Chicago Heights, IL

Arlene Freeman

Props

South Holland, IL

Dayna Sowa

Stage Manager

Homewood, IL

Tina Zagone

Production Manager

Olympia Fields, IL

Diane Kaffka

Marketing

Tinley Park, IL

Tina Zagone

Publicity / Marketing

Olympia Fields, IL

        

ARCHIVES