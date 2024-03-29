Quartet: A Breath of Sweet Spring at the Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Like a breath of sweet Spring, The Drama Group’s next production in our 92nd season is the sophisticated comedy QUARTET, directed by MaryEllen Fawk with a book by Ron Harwood.

Show times for QUARTET are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, April 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20; ADDED Saturday matinee April 20 at 2:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm April 14 and 21.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service, BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are at The Drama Group BookTix website, dg.booktix.com. You will receive directions to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” You may also call the Box Office at 708-755-3444.

COVID 19 PROTOCOLS

Masks are no longer necessary for audience members.

This policy is subject to change.

SYNOPSIS – QUARTET

The Drama Group presents Quartet beginning Friday, April 12. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Quartet is a charming tale of four aging opera singers living in the South of England. Cecily, Reggie, and Wilfred reside in a magnificent retirement home in England, where the rumor circling the halls is that the home will soon play host to a new resident, and word is it’s a star. When Jean arrives, old rivalries resurface, including the revelation of secrets. Then chaos unfolds. But in true theatrical tradition, the show must go on. It celebrates the twilight years and the hilarity of growing old disgracefully!

Come and indulge your imagination and enjoy a hearty, hardy holiday laugh.

QUARTET: Cast and Production Staff