Congresswoman Kelly Announces Award to the Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County

Pontiac, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Ensuring she brings dollars to her whole district, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) celebrated a $45,180 federal award to the Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County. The Congresswoman announced the award in Pontiac, where the Club is located. The grant supports a new AmeriCorps VISTA project.

This investment will support up to two AmeriCorps VISTA members per year. This will help high school students in the county obtain employment or internships, promote financial literacy, and organize volunteer activities. In addition to these funds, AmeriCorps will provide education scholarships to AmeriCorps VISTA members. These will assist them in paying for college, vocational training, or student loans.

“I am thrilled to see federal resources coming back to the Second District to invest in the future of Livingston County. This award provides the Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County with crucial resources to advance their mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “These investments will set our young people up for success and ensure that our communities thrive.”

Pontiac, Illinois, is about an hour and a half south of Park Forest along I-55.

According to the County website: “As of the 2010 U.S. Census, there were 38,950 people, 14,613 households, and 9,741 families residing in Livingston County. The population density was 37.3 people per square mile, with 23,057 people (59.2%) in an urban area and 15,893 (40.8%) in a rural. There were 15,895 housing units at an average density of 15.2 per square mile. The racial makeup of the County was 89.6% White, 4.8% Black or African American, 3.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, and 1.2% from other races.”

The courthouse centered in Pontiac, Livingston County, IL. (Livingston County website)

Places To Visit in Livingston County: The Historic Courthouse

The county website touts the Historic Courthouse: