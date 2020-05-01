Free Trees Available to Park Forest Residents

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest has free trees available to residents.
Pick up a free tree or two from Village of Park Forest Recreation and Parks yard located at 75 Park Street. The trees can be found along the outside fence line for a no-contact pick-up and are available until gone.
Planted in your hard, the trees look beautiful, absorb carbon, cool the local area, filter water, and reduce erosion.
To learn more about tree planting best practices and care instructions, please visit how-plant-tree.
