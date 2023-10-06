“NovemberFest” Returns and Other November Activities at the Park Forest Library

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library’s annual Fall Festival, “NovemberFest,” returns on Saturday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages are invited to stop by for live music, interactive crafts, and giveaways. No registration is needed.

NovemberFest returns to the Park Forest Library on November 18. (Image PFPL)

Potpourri of Lectures

A full slate of exciting topics is presented in November’s Potpourri of Lectures, held at the library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. No registration is required for attendance.

PFPL Image

The four November sessions include:

November 2: “PFAS – History, Analysis, and Treatment” with Gary Griffin. PFAS, or “Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl Substances,” are also known as “forever chemicals.” These highly toxic substances are used in many consumer and commercial applications and have been linked to cancer, reproductive and immune system harm, and other diseases.

November 9: “State of the Village of Park Forest” with Joe Woods. Join the Park Forest Mayor as he discusses the health of the village.

November 16: “David Hockney” with Maureen Cribbs. Hockney is one of the most influential British artists of the 20 th century, with hundreds of exhibitions around the world featuring his collections.

November 30: "Waste Reduction Tips for the Holidays" by Carrie Malfeo, VOPF Sustainability Coordinator. Malfeo will discuss ways to reduce or recycle holiday wrapping and packaging.

“Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson is the November Community Read book (Image PFPL)

No Pressure Community Read: “Pineapple Street”

The November No Pressure Community Read is “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson. The New Times Bestselling novel follows three daughters of the ultra-wealthy Stockton family from Brooklyn Heights. Registration is required to receive a free copy of the book and opens at 9 a.m. on October 25. The book is available for pick-up beginning at 11 a.m. on November 1.

Maya-Camille Broussard is the featured virtual speaker on November’s Illinois Libraries Presents series. (Image PFPL)

A Taste of Love with Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies

A virtual presentation with the star of Netflix’s Bake Squad and owner of Chicago-based “Justice of the Pies” occurs on Wednesday, November 8 at 7 p.m. She shares stories that have inspired her and offers tips on making the perfect Thanksgiving pie. Known for her partnership with charities serving communities on Chicago’s south and west sides, Broussard will discuss her lifelong love of pie. The program is part of the Illinois Libraries Presents series. Registration is required and is now open. Registrants are sent the Zoom link needed to view the presentation.

Spider-Man Comes to the Library

On Tuesday, November 7, at 4 p.m., “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be shown in the Ringering Room. This 2023 PG-rated computer-animated film is a sequel to the 2018 film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” All ages are welcome, and registration is required. Check the library events listing for details or contact Miss Nikki at 708-748-3731, extension 31.

Two Events Just for Kids in November

The library offers two events in November geared for kids.

The first, on November 6, is a Thanksgiving Surprise Giveaway. Stop by anytime during the day to pick up a bundle of Thanksgiving surprises. There is a limit of one bundle per family.

The second event offers free science fun kits from the Museum of Science and Industry. Pick-up is on Friday, November 17, while supplies last on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on both events, check the library events listing or contact Miss Nikki at 708-748-3731, extension 31.

Movie Music with John LeGear

John LeGear features two more installments of his history of movie music in November.

On Wednesday, November 15, at 4 p.m., LeGear presents “Movie Music Memories III” showing a collection of film clips from the past 80 years. Registration for this event is now open.

Just in time for the holidays. Le Gear also presents “Holiday Movies & Music” on Wednesday, November 29, at 3 p.m. He will review some of the most memorable holiday moments in classic and popular films. For more information, contact Kaitlyn at 708-748-3731, extension 31.

Continuing Events

Tai Chi for Seniors will be offered at the Park Forest Library on Tuesdays. (PFPL Image)

Brian Thompson’s “Nature’s Gentle Tai Chi Gong” continues each Tuesday in November at 9 a.m. His sessions lead participants in breathing, relaxation, self-calming, and gentle movements with mental and physical health benefits. Registration opens a week before each session with a link on the library events calendar website.

The Park Forest Library offers a Memory Café for Alzheimer and other dementia patients and their families and caregivers. (PFPL)

On Tuesday, November 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the library hosts a gathering for those with Alzheimer’s or other dementias and their families and caregivers. Participants can relax and socialize while enjoying presentations, activities, and refreshments. The café is open on the third Tuesday of each month. Registration is required and opens at 9 a.m. on November 14. AgeOptions funds the program.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all November events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Find information on the remaining October events here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday. The library will be closed on November 11 for Veterans’ Day and on November 23 and 24 for Thanksgiving.