Hallelujah Temple Presents Camp Creative

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Halleluia Temple presents Camp Creative as part of its summer fun. This week brings PUPPET MANIA. For those who like to sing and dance, for those who want to puppet, you will love Camp Creative.

Think you’re too old? Guess again. Anyone 8 or older can participate.

Enjoy experiencing Puppetry, explore Set and Crew work, and participate in Live Action performances.

Camp Creative Time and Place

This week, Wednesday, July 19 through Friday, July 21, between 1:00 and 4:00 PM.

The PUPPET MANIA performance will be Friday, July 21st, at 7:30 PM.

The cost for the week is FREE. There is no cost.

Everyone ages 8+ is welcome to Camp Creative this week at Hallelujah Temple.

About Hallelujah Temple

Pastor Astead N. Herndon and his wife, Missionary Myrna R. Herndon, founded Hallelujah Temple in February 1995. The universal word for “praise the Lord,” it was during a trip to Israel in 1985, the Spirit moved on him that ‘hallelujah’ embodied the inclusiveness and worship God wanted his church to demonstrate.

The ministry started in a red barn at the Riegal Farm in University Park, Illinois. The church multiplied despite the many challenges – malfunctioning A/C systems and the interrupting barn animals. In 1998, the Lord miraculously granted us the privilege to purchase 9.6 acres of land and our current facility, a former Jewish synagogue. Many call the church Miracle Territory because of the numerous miracles, testimonies of healing, deliverance, and, most importantly, salvation

that has occurred.

