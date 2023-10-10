Food Trucks, Fun, and More at PSC’s Community Celebration

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) will host a free community celebration on Monday, October 16. This is part of the college’s second annual Homecoming Week. The afternoon event will feature food trucks, a car show, face painting, games, giveaways, and more. The festivities will be from 4 to 8 p.m. in the PSC’s main campus parking lot, 202 S. Halsted in Chicago Heights.

Attendees can indulge in culinary bits from local food trucks. Enjoy the added thrill of having 2x Food Network Champion: Executive Chef Camerron Dangerfield, and Nutritionist and Celebrity Chef Eric Meredith. They will join the festivities as special guests. Chef Dangerfield, Chef Meredith, and PSC President Dr. Michael Anthony will be on campus to sample food from vendors. They will select the second annual food truck competition winner.

Car enthusiasts will get to check out corvettes, low-riders, and classic cars on display. The event will also feature face painting, games, and a live DJ pumping up the atmosphere. Look also for a touch-a-truck activity. This will allow children of all ages to climb and explore a variety of trucks and vehicles.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the local community to join us in celebrating 65 years of educating students during our Homecoming Week,” said Dr. Anthony. “This is a wonderful occasion for everyone to come together, have a great time, and build connections within our community.”

The community celebration is part of PSC’s commitment to fostering community engagement and collaboration. It serves as a platform for individuals of all ages to enjoy a safe and fun afternoon. Anticipate entertainment, food, and camaraderie.

For more information about the community celebration and other activities during Homecoming Week at PSC, please visit prairiestate.edu.