Drama Group Presents Angel Street/Gaslight

Angel Street / Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton. (SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- While theatres across America remain dark due to CoVid-19, The Drama Group has been working hard to find a way to bring live streaming theatre to its audience in the Southland. We are proud to continue our 90th Anniversary season with another offering this month. Our virtual chapter blossoms as The Drama Group proudly presents a live streamed, fully-staged play reading on our brand-new YouTube Channel.

Angel Street/Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Jeff Ashlock was performed live in-studio on November 6th to a limited audience in socially distant style by Drama Group actors Ken Hawkley, Betsy Manzoni, Kyna Simpson, P.J. Janicki, and MaryEllen Fawk.

The cast “killed it” with their performance which was videoed for the 48-hour release on our YouTube Channel on November 21 & 22, thanks to an anonymous donor underwriting the royalties for two performances. The Video Production Crew, led by Production Director Brett Casey, consisted of Editor Brandon Berrey, Adam Schneider and Barbara Whitney operating the cameras, and joined by Lighting guru, Jennifer Larkin, who provided wonderful lighting to further enhance the Drama Group’s quickly developing video production projects.

Synopsis: The play tells the demonic story of the Manninghams of Angel Street. Under the guise of kindness, Jack Manningham is slowly torturing his fragile wife Bella into insanity in his efforts to cover his search for treasure from his diabolical past.

Watch the trailer here:

On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21 & 22, go to The Drama Group website https://www.dramagroup.org/ and click the link to “Angel Street/Gaslight.”

Oh yes, and PLEASE check the “Like” icon if, indeed you liked our show.

Currently closed to the public during the pandemic, The Drama Group Studio Theatre is located at 330 W. 202nd Street in Chicago Heights. For information regarding Drama Group activities, please visit our Facebook page or our Web site at www.dramagroup.org