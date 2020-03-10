Drama Group Brings You The Story Of Cinderella

The Story of Cinderella. (The Drama Group)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is always pleased to present quality live theatre for children, schools, and daycare. This season we bring you a new spin on the beloved classic, The Story Of Cinderella, directed by Charlie Misovye. Performances will be held at The Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre on April 1, 2 & 3 at 9:30 am and 11:15 am; Saturday, April 4 at 10 am and 1 pm; and Sunday, April 5 at 1:00 pm only.

Tickets are $6 in advance; $5 for groups of 25+ and $7 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 708-755-3444

The Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre is located at 330 W. 202nd Street in Chicago Heights. For directions and other information regarding Drama Group activities, please visit our Website www.dramagroup.org.

SYNOPSIS – THE STORY OF CINDERELLA

A new spin on the classic fairy tale of a girl who longs to belong and to be loved; longs to go to the ball and marry the prince.

Come visit the land of fairy godmothers, “less-than-nice” stepmothers and stepsisters, handsome princes and beautiful hard-working girl. See what spells the magic of love and hope can weave.

A rich experience that includes Q&A sessions as well as photo opportunities with the cast. Bring the entire family.

Cast – Cinderella

NAME CHARACTER CITY/STATE Tony Labriola Hark – the Harold Olympia Fields, IL Mike Gonzalez Aaron – the Prince Chicago Heights, IL Lisa Kristina Cinderella Chicago Heights, IL Patti Shine Minnie Mae – Stepsister#1 Chicago Heights, IL Jennifer Balbuena Lisa Marie – Stepsister #2 Homewood, IL Susan Ashlock Priscilla – Stepmother Homewood, IL Lynn Werth Trixie – Fairy Godmother Crete, IL Charle Misovye Director Chicago Heights, IL Diane Kaffka Painting / Publicity Photos Tinley Park, IL Tina Zagone Marketing / Publicity Olympia Fields, IL

