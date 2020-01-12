Abominable 2019 and More: Events This Week at the Park Forest Library

Come see Abominable on Monday, January 13, 2020, at

6:30 PM in the Ringering Room of the Park Forest Library.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Come see Abominable this Monday, January 13, 2020, at 6:30 PM in the Ringering Room of the Park Forest Library. Admission is free.

There are a number of events on the docket this week at the Library for children of all ages, from infant to elder adult. All event titles below are links that will take you to the PFPL’s page for more information.

These events are above and beyond the usual services the library provides. There are technology services, including access to public computers, printing, free Wi-Fi, and more; studying and meeting rooms available; free home delivery services to residents of Park Forest and Olympia Fields; various book drop locations at the library, Park Forest Village Hall, and the Olympia Fields Post Office; and more.

Scheduled activities this week include the following:

Monday, January 13, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Sensory play is any activity that stimulates children’s senses: touch, smell, taste, sight and hearing. Stimulating the senses helps children develop thinking, language, social-emotional, and physical skills.

Children of all abilities are welcome.

Monday, January 13, 2020 – 1:00 PM

GET CREATIVE with our weekly art session just for Homeschool Families! Broaden your imagination while exploring the various elements of Art.

Registration is Required!

Monday, January 13, 2020 – 3:30 PM

Drop- In every Monday for art in the afternoon.

All materials provided. While supplies last.

Family Movie Night: Abominable

Monday, January 13, 2020 – 6:30 PM

Now Showing: ABOMINABLE 2019

Rated: PG

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 – 3:30 PM

Drop-In and discover your inner artist through a guided project.

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Babies and their parents or caregivers are invited to READ, SING and GROW in this weekly story time. This program is geared toward babies 0-36 months with an accompanying adult.

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 – 11:30 AM

Wednesdays, January 15, 22, 29

Location: Ringering Room

Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support. In addition to a good stretch, chair yoga participants can also enjoy oth…

Thursday, January 16, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Bring out your inner Picasso through art projects and more! Some art projects may involve painting.

Ages: 3yrs-5yrs

Thursday, January 16, 2020 – 7:30 PM

Location: Ringering Room

The Park Forest Public Library Board of Trustees is elected to set policies and oversee the operation of the Library. Trustees receive no payment for their service. The meetings are open to the public. The meeting agenda …

Friday, January 17, 2020 – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The Great Courses: Art Across the Ages

Friday, January 17, 2020 – 11:30 AM

Fridays January 10, 17, 24, 31 -11:30AM

Location: Olympia Fields Park District, 20712 Western Avenue, Olympia Fields, IL 60461

Get moving with Zumba, the most awesome workout ever!

Friday, January 17, 2020 – 3:30 PM

UNPLUG your electronic devices and enjoy an afternoon of your favorite classic board games! Bring a friend or make new ones.

Saturday, January 18, 2020 – 12:30 PM

Location: The Lab

Join us as we read and bring intention to small actions.

“I have begun to think of life as a series of ripples widening out from an original center.” – Seamus Heaney

Saturday, January 18, 2020 – 1:00 PM

Sensory Friendly Movies provide families with varying abilities the opportunity to enjoy a family film where kids can be kids in a safe and accepting environment.

Walk Around! Enjoy a Snack!

FUN. FRIENDLY. FAMILY MOVIES!

Location: Ringering Room

Monday, January 20, 2020 (All day)