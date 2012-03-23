Health Care Reform in Action: One Family’s Story and More (Video)

Commentary
By Gary Kopycinski
This will tug at your heartstrings, as well it should. These stories are true, real American people, all helped by the Affordable Care Act.
Call it Obamacare. Go ahead. Call it whatever you want.
Obama cares. And so do we.
eNews Park Forest strongly endorsed the Affordable Care Act, and we further support a Single Payer, not-for-profit health care system.
On the 2 year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act we take a look at what reform means for so many folks across the country.
In September of 2009 We met Nathan and his son, Thomas. Thomas was born with hemophilia, and he hit lifetime limits on his health coverage with two different insurance companies before he turned seven years old. Two years ago, Nathan was hopeful about what the Affordable Care Act would mean.
Last week we spoke with them again and they made it clear: health reform has improved their quality of life. It means they can focus on making sure Thomas has the best possible care. It’s changing their lives for the better.