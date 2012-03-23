Health Care Reform in Action: One Family’s Story and More (Video)

Commentary

By Gary Kopycinski

This will tug at your heartstrings, as well it should. These stories are true, real American people, all helped by the Affordable Care Act.

Call it Obamacare. Go ahead. Call it whatever you want.

Obama cares. And so do we.

eNews Park Forest strongly endorsed the Affordable Care Act, and we further support a Single Payer, not-for-profit health care system.

From WhiteHouse.gov: